15 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Pumpkin Soup
As the first leaves of fall and the crisp air envelop us, a familiar longing arises — the anticipation of seasonal delights like apples, pumpkin spice lattes, and, of course, the heartwarming embrace of a steaming bowl of pumpkin soup. Yet, as comforting as tradition may be, we can't help but crave something new and different. The solution isn't to abandon pumpkin soup altogether. Rather, it's about giving this cherished autumnal favorite a culinary glow-up.
From simple swaps like exchanging simmered pumpkin for the roasted variety to unbeatable spice additions like jerk seasoning and red chili peppers, there are so many ways to turn your pumpkin into a gastronomic masterpiece. Some of the ingredients, like Granny Smith apples and maple syrup, will surprise you, while others like bacon and cream will become fast friends. So, whether you're a seasoned chef or just an adventurous home cook, get ready to explore these ingredients to upgrade your pumpkin soup.
1. Roasted pumpkin can't be beat
When it comes to elevating the flavor of your pumpkin soup, there's one ingredient that reigns supreme: roasted pumpkin. This culinary gem brings a delectable depth to your soup that enhances not only the texture but also the richness and intensity. Thanks to the heat of the oven, the pumpkin's natural flavor and sweetness emerge, creating a flavor experience that's impossible to achieve with raw pumpkin alone.
To prepare this must-have ingredient, cut the pumpkin into cubes or wedges and remove the seeds. At this point, you can also introduce aromatic companions like onions or garlic. Now is also a good time to roast any other vegetables you'll be adding to your soup (more on that later). A generous drizzle of oil adds the finishing touch before your baking sheet enters a 350 F oven. Rotate the vegetables after 20 minutes, then roast for an additional 20 minutes. Remove the pan once the pumpkin's flesh has turned a picture-worthy golden brown hue. Remove the pumpkin skin, transfer to a pot, add stock, and simmer for 15 minutes.
2. Granny Smith apples brighten the flavor
As much as we relish the comforting embrace of a steaming bowl of pumpkin soup on a chilly day, sometimes, its flavor can lean a tad heavy and earthy. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but if you're looking for a brighter, lighter version of pumpkin soup, consider adding some Granny Smith apples to your favorite recipe. The idea of marrying fruit with a humble gourd may raise an eyebrow or two, but hear us out. The tartness of Granny Smith apples complements the natural sweetness of the pumpkin, while simultaneously slicing through the nutty earthiness.
We recommend starting with roasted pumpkin. Halfway through the roasting process (about 20 minutes), layer quartered apple pieces around the chunks of pumpkin and roast for another 20 minutes. From there, deposit the roasted ingredients into a blender along with vegetable stock and blend until smooth. Can't get enough apple flavor? Then consider taking things to the next level by slicing some apple pieces, coating them with a splash of lemon juice, and arranging them on the soup's surface. Top it all off with a dollop of sour cream and a few sage leaves for a delightful fall-inspired presentation.
3. Vegetables are your friend
When your tried-and-true pumpkin soup recipe is begging for an upgrade, adding additional vegetables to the mix is a surefire way to change things up. Depending on the vegetables you select, your final creation will take on a fresh and exciting flavor profile. Let's start with the humble potato. There are all kinds of potatoes out there, but we recommend using starchy varieties like Yukon Gold or Russets for an added dose of creaminess. To incorporate them, add cubed potatoes into a soup pot or Dutch oven at the same time as the pumpkin. Cook both veggies together for 10 to 15 minutes, or until soft.
Moving on, let's talk about the transformative powers of root vegetables like carrots and parsnips. While they may not win any beauty contests, they're your allies in infusing your pumpkin soup with hearty, earthy notes. Carrots, with their sweet and woody essence, are a familiar favorite, but consider experimenting with the sweet nuttiness of parsnips. Both have their place in pumpkin soup, but it's up to you to decide which notes you want to emphasize. As with the potatoes, we recommend cooking cubed carrots or parsnips along with the pumpkin before pouring in stock, seasoning, and simmering.
4. Stock is a must
Exceptional pumpkin soup begins with the careful consideration of ingredients, and none is more important than the choice of a liquid base. While water can be used in a pinch, it often leaves soup with a thin and uninspiring flavor profile. The key to avoiding lackluster pumpkin soup is stock. Whether you opt for the convenience of store-bought vegetable broth or take the time to make homemade chicken stock, the addition of this crucial ingredient will elevate your soup to new heights of taste and texture.
The beauty of stock lies in its ability to infuse depth and complexity into your soup. Whereas vegetable stock adds a natural sweetness that complements the earthy tones of the pumpkin, chicken stock brings a comforting richness and a hint of savory warmth. To harness the full potential of the stock, incorporate it right after sautéing the aromatics and softening the pumpkin. Allowing the vegetables to simmer in the stock for at least 15 minutes infuses them with its flavorful essence and ensures that all of the ingredients get acquainted before serving.
5. Jerk seasoning puts a Caribbean spin on things
Traditionally reserved for meats, this fiery and aromatic Caribbean spice blend is set to redefine the way you savor pumpkin soup. Made using a combination of brown sugar, thyme, salt, cayenne pepper, ground black pepper, allspice, cinnamon, paprika, and a medley of other spices, this blend is sure to whisk you off to an island paradise with its tantalizing aroma and vibrant flavor profile.
There's a lot to love about the fusion of pumpkin and jerk seasoning. For starters, the touch of brown sugar introduces a subtle sweetness, while the thyme and allspice provide depth and complexity. Cayenne and black pepper infuse a gentle heat that plays wonderfully against the soup's creamy base, creating a contrast sure to awaken your palate. Finally, cinnamon and paprika contribute warm, smoky notes that perfectly complement the pumpkin's natural richness. To maximize the impact of these captivating Caribbean flavors, add the jerk seasoning during the sautéing stage, just after the onions and garlic have started to give off their mouth-watering scents. Give the aromatics and spices time to develop in the pan and we promise you'll be left with an exotic masterpiece.
6. See maple syrup in a new way
Once reserved solely for drizzling over pancakes and waffles, maple syrup is ready to step out and claim its rightful place as a kitchen staple. In addition to serving as a meat glaze and an unconventional salad dressing base, this ultra-sweet syrup is ready to make its mark on pumpkin soup. The allure of maple syrup lies in its ability to infuse pumpkin soup with a unique range of unexpected flavors. In particular, its natural sweetness, punctuated by delicate caramel undertones, pairs effortlessly with the earthy, nutty notes of pumpkin.
To unlock the full potential of maple syrup's enchanting contribution, introduce it after the pumpkin and aromatics have finished cooking, but before blending. This timing ensures that the syrup's sweet notes are at their peak when you ladle out your finished soup. When it comes to the amount, start with a tablespoon or two and taste as you blend, adding more syrup if you prefer sweeter soup.
7. Blue cheese provides just the right amount of salt
We probably don't have to ask you twice to add cheese to something, but just in case you're on the fence, let's talk about the power of incorporating blue cheese into your go-to pumpkin soup. Regardless of which type of blue cheese you choose, you'll add savory, creamy, and slightly tangy notes to pumpkin soup. These flavors perfectly complement the natural sweetness of the pumpkin, creating an unexpectedly complex, yet well-balanced profile.
As mentioned before, blue cheese comes in a range of options, each with its unique taste and character. Roquefort offers a pungent, slightly bitter flavor, while Gorgonzola boasts a milder, earthy taste. Stilton is the mildest of the three, offering a rich, creamy flavor and a robust nutty finish. Sample a few varieties beforehand to ensure your final pick aligns with your taste preferences. Once you've chosen a winner, sprinkle some room-temperature crumbles over the top of your soup just before serving.
8. Red chiles up the spiciness
This tip is dedicated to the spice enthusiasts. You know the ones. Those culinary daredevils who order extra spicy, only to pull out a pocket-sized hot sauce bottle for that extra kick. While we can't promise to set your mouth on fire, we will be notching the heat up at least a few thousand Scoville units. How, you may ask? By incorporating red chile pepper into our trusty bowl of pumpkin soup. The addition of red chile pepper balances the soup's inherent sweetness, creating a satisfying contrast that'll keep your taste buds intrigued until the last spoonful.
When it comes to choosing the right chile pepper, you've got options. The versatile cayenne pepper offers moderate heat and a subtle smokiness, while red pepper flakes bring a sharp, earthy spiciness. For a milder addition, consider red jalapeño peppers. Add your preferred chile during the sautéing stage. This allows its bold flavor to meld with the soup base. If you're cooking for spice novices, start with just a teaspoon of peppers and gradually increase the heat until you find the right balance.
9. Curry powder adds complexity
While curry powder may look like a standardized ingredient, its origins reveal a fascinating complexity. Indeed, this vibrant yellow-hued spice blend often includes a combination of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and mustard seed. With that said, the composition varies from bottle to bottle, making this seemingly simple spice much more complex than most people realize. Take advantage of curry's complexity by using it to upgrade your next batch of pumpkin soup.
When curry powder and pumpkin combine, a delightful alchemy takes place. On one hand, the blend adds warm, earthy depth to pumpkin soup. On the other hand, turmeric's characteristic yellow color brightens the liquid, creating an enchanting shade of light orange. To make the most of this potent addition, introduce a couple of teaspoons of curry powder to the onions after they've become translucent. Feel free to add more if desired, but use sparingly as curry powder has the potential to overwhelm anything it touches. Allow the onions and curry powder to mingle for about a minute before adding the stock and the pumpkin.
10. Don't fear plant-based proteins
Pumpkin soup is already a cold-weather vegan staple, but why not take the plant-based goodness to new heights by adding some beans or lentils into the mix? Besides adding an extra dose of protein, lentils and beans create an irresistibly creamy texture you didn't realize your soup was missing. Plus, they add a satisfying heartiness to a dish that can sometimes feel a bit light.
Not to mention the depth of flavor they provide. These notes vary from legume to legume, so choose your protein based on your personal preferences. Red lentils are one option to get you started. They've got a slightly sweet texture that leans towards the nutty side of things, adding a pleasant complexity that aligns with pumpkin's earthy notes. Cannellini beans are another no-fail choice. With their delicate creaminess, they're the perfect addition if a silky texture is what you're after. Not to mention the fact that their mild flavor graciously absorbs the flavors of the other ingredients.
Taking advantage of these not-so-secret ingredients couldn't be easier. If you're using dried beans or lentils, allow them to simmer in stock for at least 30 minutes before stirring in the pumpkin chunks and cooking for another 30 minutes. If you're opting for canned beans, jump straight into the pumpkin cooking phase. Once the pumpkin has softened, blend all the ingredients together until you've got a smooth liquid.
11. Nuts and seeds add crunch
While many of the nuts and seeds we're about to discuss are meant to adorn pumpkin soup as a finishing touch (we'll get to that in a minute), there are a few, like cashews, that come alive when blended into the soup base. Thanks to their high fat content and dry texture, cashews are a match made in heaven for pumpkin soup. Their fattiness makes soup smooth, while their ability to absorb moisture means you're left with a lusciously thick liquid after blending. The best part? Cashews are humble enough to let the pumpkin take center stage without stealing its spotlight.
When the time comes to plate your soup, reach for popular nut varieties like pecans and walnuts. Chopped pecans contribute a nutty, buttery flavor and a potent crunch, while walnuts provide a robust, earthy flavor. As for seeds, we're big fans of pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds from oilseed or Styrian pumpkins). They're nutty, slightly oily, and satisfyingly crunchy. Toasted sesame seeds are another winning option, contributing a subtly sweet, nutty essence.
12. Bacon goes with everything
From mile-high club sandwiches and fluffy quiche to pillowy donuts and rich chocolate bars, bacon proves itself the ultimate culinary chameleon time and again. It should come as no surprise that it harmoniously pairs with pumpkin soup as well. When paired with this iconic autumnal dish, bacon adds a smoky, savory crunch. But that's not all. It adds another flavor dimension and a touch of indulgence that takes pumpkin soup from a weeknight dinner to a restaurant-worthy entree.
When it comes to cooking bacon for pumpkin soup, we recommend using a cast iron skillet. Besides being durable, cast iron allows you to infuse the bacon with the flavors of meals past, something that puts a tasty spin on this already delicious ingredient. Cook ¼-inch bacon pieces over medium heat until crispy, then place them on a paper towel to drain excess grease. As you put the finishing touches on your soup, crumble the bacon bits over the surface just before serving. This timing allows you to savor the contrast between the velvety soup and the crispy bacon.
13. Lobster is the ultimate fancy upgrade
Few ingredients have the power to revamp pumpkin soup the way lobster can. Whether you opt for the fresh or frozen variety, lobster's sweet flavor and snappy texture elevates homemade pumpkin soup into a Michelin-worthy masterpiece. To prepare this exquisite upgrade, start by steaming or boiling lobster tails until tender. Allow them to cool, then remove the meat from the shells and chop it into bite-sized pieces.
With your perfectly prepared lobster in hand, you have a world of flavor options to explore and enhance your soup. The simplest approach involves a quick sauté with shallots, garlic, and butter. For an Indian-inspired twist, season the lobster meat with garam masala and a drizzle of melted butter before pan-searing it to perfection. If a spicy kick is what you're craving, go for Creole-spiced lobster. Made from a combination of paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, basil, and more, Creole seasoning brings the heat, igniting lobster's true flavor potential. Whichever recipe you choose, delicately place the lobster in the center of the soup for an eye-catching finishing touch sure to delight anyone lucky enough to sample it.
14. Embrace fresh herbs
What if we told you that just one ingredient could make the difference between a plain-looking, ho-hum pumpkin soup and one bursting with vibrant flavors and loads of visual appeal? You'd probably go along with it. Lucky for you, such magical ingredients do exist and they're none other than fresh herbs.
Your choice of herb opens up all kinds of possibilities, allowing you to tailor your pumpkin soup to match your palate's desires. For instance, flat-leaf or Italian parsley brings mild, slightly peppery notes that balance out pumpkin's natural sweetness. As for cilantro, this bright, citrusy herb cuts through pumpkin's richness, infusing it with a zesty twist no one will see coming. Chives, with their mild oniony flavor and vibrant green hue, do double duty, adding flavor and a pop of color. Sage offers a savory, earthy depth, especially when paired with brown butter. The list goes on, but the message is clear — herbs are endlessly adaptable ingredients that every pumpkin soup aficionado should have at their disposal.
15. Finish with a flourish of cream
After chopping pumpkin, surveilling stock, and blending the base, it can be tempting to throw all of the ingredients into bowls and call it a day. We get it, you're tired. But we beg you not to undermine the quality of your final product with sloppy plating. Trust us, this final step is easy and more than worth the extra effort it takes to complete.
What we're talking about is depositing a creamy addition to your soup right before serving. With its luscious, tangy profile, sour cream is a classic choice. If you want something more refined, opt for crème fraîche, sour cream's sophisticated sibling. With its milder flavor and thicker texture, crème fraîche imparts a velvety texture to your soup without overpowering the pumpkin. For a lighter variation, consider using Greek yogurt. Its creamy consistency blends seamlessly with soup while giving it a tang similar to that of sour cream. Those following a plant-based diet can use a creamy dairy-free product such as cashew cream or tahini.
