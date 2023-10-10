15 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Pumpkin Soup

As the first leaves of fall and the crisp air envelop us, a familiar longing arises — the anticipation of seasonal delights like apples, pumpkin spice lattes, and, of course, the heartwarming embrace of a steaming bowl of pumpkin soup. Yet, as comforting as tradition may be, we can't help but crave something new and different. The solution isn't to abandon pumpkin soup altogether. Rather, it's about giving this cherished autumnal favorite a culinary glow-up.

From simple swaps like exchanging simmered pumpkin for the roasted variety to unbeatable spice additions like jerk seasoning and red chili peppers, there are so many ways to turn your pumpkin into a gastronomic masterpiece. Some of the ingredients, like Granny Smith apples and maple syrup, will surprise you, while others like bacon and cream will become fast friends. So, whether you're a seasoned chef or just an adventurous home cook, get ready to explore these ingredients to upgrade your pumpkin soup.