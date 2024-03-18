15 Canned Coconut Milk Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There's a lot to love about coconut milk. The indulgent ingredient has long been a staple of Southeast Asian and Caribbean cuisines. But it has also been enjoying a recent surge in popularity as a delightful dairy alternative, especially for those with allergies to nuts or grains. And thanks to the shelf-stable canned variety, coconut milk is widely available for the culinarily curious.

So what makes coconut milk such a great substitute for dairy? Coconut milk is actually made from the pulverized and strained meat of mature, brown coconuts, resulting in a thicker and richer beverage than celeb-favorite coconut water — a form of hydration harvested from young, green coconuts. The creamy liquid lends its nutty goodness to a variety of sweet and savory culinary creations developed in coconut-rich ecosystems around the globe, from Thai curries, Malaysian laksa, and Indonesian rendang to Trinidadian coconut bake and Samoan pani popo.

From its creamy consistency to its tropical tinge, canned coconut milk is the versatile supporting character you should always have in your pantry. To help you stock up on quality ingredients, we judged as many full-fat, unsweetened varieties as we could find on factors like flavor, texture — coconut milk is prone to the unsightly separation of fat and water — and color. We bring you a well-vetted list of the best canned coconut milk brands to add to your culinary repertoire, ranked worst to best.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.