Canned Coconut Milk Vs Carton: What's The Difference?

If you have never used coconut milk in the kitchen, you're missing out on the richness and creaminess it can impart to stews, soups, and sauces. This product is also a great dairy-free alternative to milk when making desserts, baked goods, and sweet beverages. But before you head to the grocery store to make your first coconut milk purchase, it's important to know that this product comes in different forms, with each one serving its own culinary purpose.

First things first: In case you're not aware yet, coconut milk is different from coconut water, which is the clear, mildly sweet, and refreshing liquid you can drink right out of a young coconut. Coconut milk is made by processing the shredded meat of mature brown coconuts. The grated flesh is mixed with hot water and then strained through a cheesecloth to produce a rich, white liquid that's known as coconut cream (this by-product is also sold in the supermarket). The cream is then further diluted with water to produce coconut milk.

Coconut milk comes in varying levels of thickness depending on the amount of water used, and that difference in texture is key when selecting the right product for your kitchen needs. To tell one from the other, let its packaging give you an idea since this product is sold either in cans or in cartons. Read on to know what makes the canned variant distinct from the one packaged in cartons, and how best to use each one in your cooking.