Why You Shouldn't Forget To Shake Your Canned Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a beautiful thing: This dense, creamy, non-dairy liquid full of naturally sweet coconut flavor enriches our soups, stews, curries, and even braised beef ribs. If you've just made your first Thai red curry paste and are about to finish the dish with a can of delicious coconut milk, be sure to give it a vigorous shake before opening — especially if you mean to cut one of those triangular holes in the top of the can in order to pour the liquid out. This is because canned coconut milk, which doesn't contain a stabilizer, will naturally separate; the fatty part will rise to the top of the can and form a solid white seal. You can either shake it up before opening, give it a gentle stir after removing the lid, or pour it into the dish and stir to reincorporate the coconut fat and water. Honestly, it's best to shake that sucker. There's something deeply satisfying about feeling coconut milk reincorporate in the can.

This kind of separation is completely natural and doesn't mean your coconut milk has gone off. Coconut milk is simply an emulsion of the fruit's fatty white meat and water, and thus inherently unstable: the fat will want to separate. As you might imagine, the higher the fat content (think regular versus "lite"), the more will rise to the top. Sometimes, but not always, a stabilizing agent such as guar gum is added to the emulsion to prevent this separation.