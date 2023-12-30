17 Sweet And Savory Coconut Milk Recipes

Coconut milk is an underappreciated hero in the culinary world — and one ingredient that all home cooks should always have on hand. Although it's often thought to be the liquid sloshing around in the center of a fruit, coconut milk is extracted from the coconut's meat, giving it a creamier, more milk-like consistency. This liquid is sold canned in several varieties, including regular (full-fat) and lite (or reduced-fat). The full-fat yields a thick layer on top, which is sold separately as coconut cream, and a watery layer below it.

Lite coconut milk has the fat skimmed off, which saves a few calories but sacrifices the thick consistency and full-bodied flavor. Coconut milk in the carton is much more heavily diluted, which makes it a replacement for dairy in lattes and beverages. When selecting a type of coconut milk, always choose the type indicated in the recipe. Otherwise, you could alter the texture dramatically.

If you're looking for a way to use leftover coconut milk cans in your pantry, check out some of our favorite recipes. Many highlight Thai and Asian flavors, where coconut milk is a staple ingredient, while others use it as a dairy-free replacement for milk in sweet recipes.