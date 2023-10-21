Coconut Lemongrass Fish Curry Recipe

When you see the word curry it's easy to think of chicken tikka or butter chicken, but the world of curry is really much more diverse. In fact, curry extends farther, even, than Indian cuisine, also being a huge part of Thai, Indonesian, and Malaysian food. Even though curry is a direct influence from Indian cuisine, in countries like Thailand it takes a different form, emphasizing the array of sweet, sour, salty, and umami flavors the country offers. Thai curries often include shrimp paste and fish sauce, two salty, tangy flavors that aptly complement the local protein sources. Being on a peninsula, fish is readily available and makes deliciously flaky, warming curry.

This coconut lemongrass fish curry recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is influenced by Thai curries, emphasizing the fresh flavor of lemongrass and creamy coconut. The fish used is flaky, dense whitefish, which softens in the green curry base and absorbs the fresh cilantro flavor. It's lighter than traditional curries, making it just as perfect for hot summer days as it is for cold wintery nights.