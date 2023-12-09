Coconut Banana Fritters Recipe

When you see the term "overripe bananas" used in a recipe such as this one, you might be wondering, just how ripe is enough, and how much is too much? While the bananas in the photo here are mostly yellow with just a few spots, Morone does say that you can use bananas that "have brown spots all over them and [are] quite soft." She says, "Even completely brown bananas can still be used in this kind of recipe," adding the caveat that "you don't want them to be so old that they smell weird and have gone bad," since bananas that have passed this point are too ripe even for banana bread.

If your bananas are firm and yellow, however, Morone says that they can still be used, although they might be a tad less sweet than the riper ones. "If your bananas are a bit green still," she adds, "then those won't be ripe enough for this." Still, you can speed along the ripening process with a tip she's helpfully supplied: "Put them on a baking sheet in the oven at 300 degrees F for about 15 minutes until the skins are black," she says. "That will make them perfectly soft for this recipe."