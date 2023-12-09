Coconut And Lime Chicken Thighs Recipe
Chicken really is the most versatile of proteins, used around the globe in a myriad of different dishes. Its simple flavor profile means that it pairs well with a wide variety of spices, herbs, and other ingredients, whether you are looking for a mild dish or a meal that is packed with flavor.
This coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe is inspired by the fragrant flavors of Thai cuisine. From the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this dish combines succulent pan-fried chicken thighs with tangy lime and aromatic spices, bathed in a sweet and creamy coconut milk sauce. Garnished with fresh cilantro and toasted desiccated coconut, this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe is a wonderful balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and umami flavors.
Surprisingly simple and straightforward to cook, this dish is ideal for a quick weekday meal option or a Saturday dinner with the family. Perfect served alongside fragrant jasmine rice or steamed vegetables, this recipe is a fantastic dish for the seasoned cook and culinary beginner alike. So, gather your ingredients, heat up the pan, and give this coconut and lime chicken dish a go.
Gather the ingredients for this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe
To begin this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want boneless and skinless chicken thighs, coconut oil, shallots, garlic paste, ginger paste, coconut milk, chicken stock, and chili flakes. To serve, you'll need cilantro and toasted desiccated coconut, and you may also want some sliced red chili.
Step 1: Heat the coconut oil
Add 1 tablespoon coconut oil to a large pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Sear the chicken
Add the chicken thighs to the pan and brown on both sides, about 5-6 minutes.
Step 4: Once browned, set it aside
Remove the browned chicken from the pan and set aside.
Step 5: Fry the shallots, garlic, and ginger
Add remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil to the same pan along with the shallots, garlic, and ginger. Saute for 3-4 minutes until fragrant.
Step 6: Add the liquids and flavorings
Add coconut milk, chicken stock, chili flakes, and lime zest.
Step 7: Simmer the chicken
Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and return chicken to the pan to cook through, about 10 minutes.
Step 8: Add the fish sauce and lime juice
When chicken is cooked through, add fish sauce and lime juice, and stir.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Garnish with fresh cilantro, toasted desiccated coconut, and sliced chili, if desired, before serving.
How can this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe be adapted?
This coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe can easily be adapted to suit various tastes and dietary preferences. With a few simple modifications, you can personalize this dish according to your needs and what is in stock at the grocery store.
For those who prefer a vegetarian or vegan alternative, the chicken in this recipe can be substituted for a plant-based protein instead. Or, if you prefer chicken breast, this can easily be swapped in for the thighs. Adding vegetables is another way to adapt this recipe. Simply saute colorful bell peppers, snap peas, or mushrooms alongside the shallots and garlic for added texture, flavor, and nutrition. You could also include vegetables like baby corn or bamboo shoots to lean further into the Thai-inspired flavors.
To mix things up a little, you could consider incorporating different herbs and spices into this dish. Lemongrass, for example, would complement the coconut-lime combination beautifully. Gently bruise a stalk of lemongrass and add it to the pan with the shallots, garlic, and ginger to infuse the dish with its distinct citrusy aroma. And for diners who enjoy a little more heat, increase the amount of chili flakes or add fresh Thai chilies to turn up the spice level. If you prefer a milder taste, you can reduce the amount chili flakes you use, or you can choose to omit the ingredient altogether.
How can this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe be stored?
In the unlikely event that you end up with any leftovers, proper storage is crucial if you want to preserve this coconut and lime chicken thighs dish for another day. Firstly, it is important to allow it to cool down fully before storing. Allow the dish to cool at room temperature for no more than 2 hours before transferring it to an airtight container and storing it in the fridge. There it will safely keep for up to 3-4 days.
Should you wish to store this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe for a longer period, freezing is also an option. Transfer the cooled chicken dish into freezer-safe containers, leaving a little space for expansion, or use freezer bags. This dish will keep in the freezer for 2-3 months. When you're ready to enjoy it, it's important to thaw it properly before reheating. To do this, transfer the container to the refrigerator overnight. From there, heat the chicken with the microwave, oven, or stovetop until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F. It helps to add a little extra liquid, such as coconut milk or chicken stock, to help retain moisture during reheating.
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, divided
- 6 skinless and boneless chicken thighs, quartered
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- 1 ½ teaspoons garlic paste
- 1 ½ teaspoons ginger paste
- 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 pinch chili flakes
- 2 teaspoons lime zest
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, for serving
- 2 tablespoons toasted desiccated coconut
- Sliced red chili, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|946
|Total Fat
|77.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|38.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|284.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|1,094.6 mg
|Protein
|51.8 g