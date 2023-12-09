Coconut And Lime Chicken Thighs Recipe

Chicken really is the most versatile of proteins, used around the globe in a myriad of different dishes. Its simple flavor profile means that it pairs well with a wide variety of spices, herbs, and other ingredients, whether you are looking for a mild dish or a meal that is packed with flavor.

This coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe is inspired by the fragrant flavors of Thai cuisine. From the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this dish combines succulent pan-fried chicken thighs with tangy lime and aromatic spices, bathed in a sweet and creamy coconut milk sauce. Garnished with fresh cilantro and toasted desiccated coconut, this coconut and lime chicken thighs recipe is a wonderful balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and umami flavors.

Surprisingly simple and straightforward to cook, this dish is ideal for a quick weekday meal option or a Saturday dinner with the family. Perfect served alongside fragrant jasmine rice or steamed vegetables, this recipe is a fantastic dish for the seasoned cook and culinary beginner alike. So, gather your ingredients, heat up the pan, and give this coconut and lime chicken dish a go.