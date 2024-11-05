Canned Spam Is Packed With Saltiness, But There's An Easy Fix

To do it, fill a medium-sized saucepan with water and bring it to a boil, then add in the Spam. As the sodium is boiled off, the meat will begin to lighten and float. Some fat may also rise to the surface of the water. After a few minutes, drain, rinse under cold water, strain, chop, and prepare your Spam as normal. We even like to shred our Spam for an unexpected textural element. The longer you boil it, the more salt will be dissolved, but anything beyond 15 minutes is probably too long. (This tip also works to fix overly salty ham, for the record.)

For easier prep, you could even skip the pan-fry or oven bake and hit your Spam with a quick steam in one quick step. After blanching, simply remove the pot from the heat and cover with a lid for an additional 15 minutes. The Spam will be slowly, gently cooked by the steam trapped inside.

From there, your DIY lower-sodium Spam is ready to use in your favorite recipes. It'd be great in a stir-fry, and with this blanching tip, you don't have to worry about the soy sauce imparting too much saltiness. Pairing it with other absorbent ingredients like potatoes and beans can also help reduce Spam's salty strength.