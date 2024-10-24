The Air Fryer Technique That Will Make You Look At Spam Differently

Chances are you've noticed that Spam has been having a moment — for like, a long time. Foodies from Korea to Japan, Hawaii, the U.S., and the U.K. (Monty Python fans, rise up) have been digging the tinned meat for ages, and it's stuck around for a reason (it rules). Nowadays, restaurants worldwide are working gastronomic magic with Spam-based offerings, like Mama Yoshi Mini Mart in Ridgewood, Queens, with its Hawaiian bowl: a fully-loaded fantasia of macaroni salad, a fried egg, rice, pickles, and three slabs of sauteed Spam. But, while Spam in its slab or cubed form is perhaps the delivery with which foodies are most widely familiar, allow us to open your mind (and appetite) to new possibilities.

We're talking about shredded Spam, and you can make it in your air fryer. Shredding your Spam is the ultimate hack, creating toothy chew and a crispy browned bite. An air fryer is the ideal tool here because the appliance is designed for cooking without oil. Considering Spam is already rich and salty, cooking it with oil can be a major mistake.

To shred, simply liberate that meaty block from its tin and rub it across a cheese grater. Then, spread the shredded Spam into a thin, uniform layer across a baking sheet or air fryer basket and cook at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes, removing to flip halfway through. Agitate the shredded Spam using a spatula to turn it over.