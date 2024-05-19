15 Mistakes You Have To Stop Making With Spam

When someone says "canned meat," does your mind immediately flash to canned chicken floating in a swamp of its own juices? Perhaps you envision chewy Vienna sausages — but the most likely manifestation is Spam. The origins of what the Spam name really stands for are uncertain, with some sources suggesting that it was a portmanteau of "spiced ham," while others trace its title to its ingredients: shoulder of pork and ham (which is a mouthful, to say the least).

Hormel introduced Spam onto the market in 1937, but the product really saw its glory days during World War II. The meat was shelf-stable and very convenient for soldiers on the front lines. The recipe for this canned meat hasn't changed much; it still includes chopped pork and ham, salt, sugar, water, potato starch, and sodium nitrite as a preservative.

Spam's easily-recognizable blue-and-yellow can, as well as its integral role in dishes like Spam musubi, has garnered support from many eaters. But for other chefs, learning how to work with this unique ingredient is nothing short of a challenge. We've highlighted some of the most common pitfalls people make with this historic meat product, as well as some of the ways that you can ensure success when working with this salty canned concoction.