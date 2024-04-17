12 Creative Ways To Use Canned Spam

Spam is one of the cornerstones of American canned food and has gone through multiple cultural shifts in history. It was created in 1937 by Hormel Foods, and its name was derived from "spiced ham". It gained popularity soon after as an affordable meat product that was easy to prepare and had a long shelf life. As it was released during the Great Depression, (albeit in the final years), Americans struggling to make ends meet relied on it, and it's remained a popular staple since. Spam is often demonized as it's a highly processed food, but many are surprised to find out that it's actually only made using six ingredients, namely pork, salt, potato starch, sugar, water, and sodium nitrite.

Spam may be polarizing, but it's one of the most convenient and versatile canned meats around. There are so many surprising ways you can use it, and gone are the days when boring or unappealing Spam meals were the only option. Thanks to different cultural influences, and people's creativity, there are so many ways to jazz it up and turn it into something delicious. Here are some creative ways to use Spam.