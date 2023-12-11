Hawaiian-Inspired Pineapple Stuffing Recipe

The average person probably doesn't eat stuffing on days that aren't Thanksgiving (or perhaps Christmas, for some). However, there's nothing about the dish that prevents you from enjoying it on an average night. There's bread, meat, herbs — a little something for everyone, so it can make for a great side for all sorts of meals. Plus, if you're not in the mood for the classic variety featuring sage and sausage, there are plenty of ways to shake your stuffing up. One unique, simple riff is this Hawaiian-inspired pineapple stuffing, which combines the tropical fruit with Spam, shredded coconut, and Hawaiian sweet rolls.

"I think the inclusion of Spam is a little different. It brought this nice, salty component to balance the pineapple," recipe developer Kara Barrett says. "I haven't had Spam in a while. I know it's gotten trendier, but I was surprised how much I enjoyed it in this dish." She also offers this tip for your journey: "Cooking time and texture will vary based on pan size. Choose a smaller pan for a deeper-style stuffing and a larger pan for a more crumbly style." Let's get cooking!