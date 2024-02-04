Budae Jjigae (Korean Army Base Soup) Recipe

Believe it or not, budae jjigae freezes well — it is made up of non-perishable foods, after all. The best way to store this is without the noodles and cheese, which can change texture when frozen. If possible, make the budae jjigae without noodles and cool, then store in airtight containers in the fridge or freezer. To eat from frozen, place in a pot and bring to a simmer, then finish cooking with the noodles and American cheese. If you've already made the dish and need to store leftovers, simply transfer them to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for 2–3 days. Because the noodles may soak up some of the broth overnight, add a few additional splashes of chicken broth (and a few pieces of kimchi, for good measure) before reheating. To reheat, simmer gently on the stove or heat, covered, in the microwave until hot. If needed, add a few more slices of cheese to keep it fresh and melty.