Slice And Air Fry Spam For A Crisp, Meaty Take On Fries

You've probably heard of sweet potato fries, taro fries, and even pickle fries — but what about Spam fries? It's a meaty version of the traditionally starchy snack that turns the iconic ham product into crispy fries that pair well with a variety of dipping sauces. If you haven't tried Spam, it's processed meat made of pork ham, potato starch, and a few other ingredients that come in a rectangular can. It's typically sliced, pan-fried, and served on a sandwich, with eggs, or chopped into fried rice, and it just does as well in the air fryer.

Making Spam fries is a surefire way to get rid of a can that's been in the back of your pantry for a while, especially if you aren't keen on eating the staple in more traditional ways. Spam makes for good fries because when slices are cut and cooked just right, the result will be a crunchy exterior with a soft and meaty center that might remind you of chicken fries but with a pork flavor. You can bake or fry them, but we think using an air fryer is the easiest way to get crispy Spam fries without making a mess in the kitchen. To do so, shoot for an air fryer temperature of 360 degrees Fahrenheit and a cook time of 12 to 15 minutes, depending on your desired level of crispiness.