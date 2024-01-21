Slice And Air Fry Spam For A Crisp, Meaty Take On Fries
You've probably heard of sweet potato fries, taro fries, and even pickle fries — but what about Spam fries? It's a meaty version of the traditionally starchy snack that turns the iconic ham product into crispy fries that pair well with a variety of dipping sauces. If you haven't tried Spam, it's processed meat made of pork ham, potato starch, and a few other ingredients that come in a rectangular can. It's typically sliced, pan-fried, and served on a sandwich, with eggs, or chopped into fried rice, and it just does as well in the air fryer.
Making Spam fries is a surefire way to get rid of a can that's been in the back of your pantry for a while, especially if you aren't keen on eating the staple in more traditional ways. Spam makes for good fries because when slices are cut and cooked just right, the result will be a crunchy exterior with a soft and meaty center that might remind you of chicken fries but with a pork flavor. You can bake or fry them, but we think using an air fryer is the easiest way to get crispy Spam fries without making a mess in the kitchen. To do so, shoot for an air fryer temperature of 360 degrees Fahrenheit and a cook time of 12 to 15 minutes, depending on your desired level of crispiness.
A blend of spices make Spam fries crispier
To turn Spam into fries, it's almost as simple as opening the can and slicing the processed meat into fry-shaped sticks. A can of Spam Classic should make around 24 fries. For the crispy exterior, keep it simple with a seasoning blend made of spices like garlic and onion powders for a bit of umami, cayenne pepper or chili powder to add heat, paprika for smokiness, cumin, plus a bit of black pepper and salt, of course. Another route you can take is to coat them in flour, egg, and breadcrumbs like panko mixed with spices before cooking to get an even crunchier exterior.
To complete the crispy snack, pair the fries with a dipping sauce, like a spicy mayonnaise sauce made with sriracha. How about chipotle peppers in adobo sauce? Or just use your favorite hot sauce as an easy way to get a dip on the table. You can also keep it simple with plain ketchup or mix the ketchup with your mayo and hot sauce mixture. For a creamier dip, use ranch dressing on its own, mixed with hot sauce, or seasoned with your go-to spice blend. And if you really want to put in the extra effort, make a fry sauce with mayo, ketchup, pickle juice or relish, mustard, and spices.