Panko Is The Crispy Addition You Need For Better Fried Eggs
Is it just us, or does practically everything taste better with a crispy coating? From chicken to fish to mac and cheese — and eggs are no exception. You may never have thought of frying your eggs with breadcrumbs, but that's no reason not to try it. Adding this ingredient to the mix is almost as easy as cooking your breakfast without it, and the results are worth the effort. The crunch of toasted breadcrumbs contrasts perfectly with the runny egg yolks, yet blends in beautifully with the crispy edges of the whites. You'll be so satisfied with this upgrade, you won't even need a side of toast.
When choosing which type of breadcrumbs to deploy here, panko is the clear winner. This version is lighter and more airy than typical breadcrumbs because it doesn't soak up as much oil. Panko crumbs are made from white bread with the crusts cut off, and are used in a variety of Japanese fried foods. When it comes to coating your eggs, you'll get the crunchiest layer possible with them. If you use the regular type of crumbs, on the other hand, you'll end up with a softer consistency that will blend in with your breakfast, which isn't what we're going for here.
How to fry eggs in panko breadcrumbs
Typically, we turn to oil if we want the crispiest fried eggs possible. But if you're adding in the crunch of breadcrumbs, you can use either oil or butter, the latter of which will produce a more flavorful result. Before you get to cooking, feel free to stir some herbs, seasonings, or even cheese into your panko. A few tasty options include parmesan, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, Italian seasoning, fennel seeds, and everything-but-the-bagel seasoning. If you use fresh herbs, however, you'll want to chop them up finely so they blend well with the crumbs.
Then all you have to do is heat your fat of choice in a pan and pour in your panko. Wait to add your eggs until the crumbs have had time to toast on their own for a minute or two. You can either clear out little spaces in your skillet first, or create small piles of panko to crack your eggs onto. Either way, once the eggs are in the pan, go ahead and fry them how you normally would. And if you want multiple layers of crunch, save some of the toasted breadcrumbs to spoon over your fully fried breakfast once its plated.