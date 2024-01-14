Panko Is The Crispy Addition You Need For Better Fried Eggs

Is it just us, or does practically everything taste better with a crispy coating? From chicken to fish to mac and cheese — and eggs are no exception. You may never have thought of frying your eggs with breadcrumbs, but that's no reason not to try it. Adding this ingredient to the mix is almost as easy as cooking your breakfast without it, and the results are worth the effort. The crunch of toasted breadcrumbs contrasts perfectly with the runny egg yolks, yet blends in beautifully with the crispy edges of the whites. You'll be so satisfied with this upgrade, you won't even need a side of toast.

When choosing which type of breadcrumbs to deploy here, panko is the clear winner. This version is lighter and more airy than typical breadcrumbs because it doesn't soak up as much oil. Panko crumbs are made from white bread with the crusts cut off, and are used in a variety of Japanese fried foods. When it comes to coating your eggs, you'll get the crunchiest layer possible with them. If you use the regular type of crumbs, on the other hand, you'll end up with a softer consistency that will blend in with your breakfast, which isn't what we're going for here.