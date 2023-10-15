25 Best Ingredients To Upgrade Your Fried Eggs

There's a good chance that you've eaten fried eggs countless times in your life, from hasty early morning breakfasts before school to hotel buffets you've eaten at during business trips. Therefore, you may not think there's much more to discover on the fried egg front: Once you've had one, you've had them all, right? Well, that's not necessarily the case, especially if you haven't spent much time experimenting with your eggs. There are actually a whole host of ingredients you can add to fried eggs to make them more flavorful, more texturally interesting, and, well ... better.

That's why we've compiled some of the best ingredients you can add to your fried eggs. Not all of these ingredients are for everyone, but even if you can get a few new ideas from this list, you'll be well on your way to making some of the best fried eggs of your life. Let's take a closer look at these delicious fried egg enhancements.