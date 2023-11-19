The Proper Way To Store Leftover Spam

It might not be the fanciest or tastiest item in your pantry, but one thing's for sure: Having a can of Spam on hand is incredibly convenient. You can work up many simple dishes with it or, if you're feeling low-effort, you can simply add it to instant ramen to make a filling meal. Plus, unopened Spam can last in your pantry for up to three years, so you can stock up and forget about it until you need it. However, once you crack the lid open, its shelf life drops significantly to just a few days. If you can't finish it all in one go, there are a couple of things you can do to keep it fresh until you find the opportunity to use it all up.

For short-term storage (about four to five days), simply leave the Spam in its original can and cover the open top with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Store it in the coldest part of your fridge, and it should stay fresh for a decent amount of time.

If you've already taken the Spam out of the can, it's a good idea to transfer it into an airtight container. This will prevent the Spam from spoiling by minimizing its contact with the outside environment. If you don't have an airtight container available, wrapping it in plastic wrap is a suitable alternative. The wrap will help retain its moisture and insulate it from the surrounding air. But, for longer storage, freeze it.