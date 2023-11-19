The Proper Way To Store Leftover Spam
It might not be the fanciest or tastiest item in your pantry, but one thing's for sure: Having a can of Spam on hand is incredibly convenient. You can work up many simple dishes with it or, if you're feeling low-effort, you can simply add it to instant ramen to make a filling meal. Plus, unopened Spam can last in your pantry for up to three years, so you can stock up and forget about it until you need it. However, once you crack the lid open, its shelf life drops significantly to just a few days. If you can't finish it all in one go, there are a couple of things you can do to keep it fresh until you find the opportunity to use it all up.
For short-term storage (about four to five days), simply leave the Spam in its original can and cover the open top with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Store it in the coldest part of your fridge, and it should stay fresh for a decent amount of time.
If you've already taken the Spam out of the can, it's a good idea to transfer it into an airtight container. This will prevent the Spam from spoiling by minimizing its contact with the outside environment. If you don't have an airtight container available, wrapping it in plastic wrap is a suitable alternative. The wrap will help retain its moisture and insulate it from the surrounding air. But, for longer storage, freeze it.
You can keep leftover Spam fresh for months by freezing
If you want to extend the shelf life of your leftover Spam, your best bet is the freezer. While it won't taste as fresh, it should remain good to eat for up to three months; possibly even longer if you keep it consistently frozen. To prepare your Spam for freezing, start by slicing the leftover chunk into four or five portions. Doing this allows you to easily take out and cook a small portion as needed without having to thaw all of the Spam.
Next, you have two options for storage. You can individually wrap each portion with plastic wrap and then group three to four of them in a freezer-safe bag. If you have more, use separate bags to prevent overcrowding and ensure better freezing. Alternatively, save time by placing the portions in a freezer-safe bag and sectioning them from each other with parchment paper, which prevents them from sticking to each other or the bag once they freeze.
Don't forget to label the bags with the freezing date for reference. After that, pop them in the freezer. So long as they remain well-frozen, they should stay good for at least three months. You can take a couple of slices out and defrost them to make a nice serving of Spam musubi from time to time!