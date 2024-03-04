18 Ways To Upgrade Your Recipes With Bacon Grease

When you hear the phrase "liquid gold" in reference to kitchen items, you may think of a couple of things, like a good extra virgin olive oil or a pat of the finest butter that money can buy. But we're thinking of something a little bit different: bacon grease.

Bacon grease is, in short, the stuff left in the pan after cooking bacon. While many people soak up the fat with a paper towel and toss it in the trash, they shouldn't — there is so much that this miracle fat can do. It has a smoke point that's slightly above butter, at around 325 F, which means that it has a bit more utility for high-temperature cooking. Plus, the flavor is salty, smoky, and — of course — bacon-y.

After you've strained out the meaty flecks, you can store bacon fat in your freezer for up to an entire year. When you're ready to cook, pop out a cube and put it to work. At a loss for how to use it? Not to worry — we've curated this list of our favorite recipes to upgrade with bacon grease.