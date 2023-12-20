Coat Your Waffle Iron In Bacon Grease For Subtly Savory Flavors

Waffles and bacon are the ultimate sweet and savory breakfast combo. From wrapping slivers of bacon into fluffy buttermilk Belgian waffles to dipping the crispy pork into the pool of maple syrup forming on the edge of the plate, the two foods just beg to be eaten together. And there's good news. There are more effective ways to infuse sweet waffles with meaty flavor besides simply dropping pieces of bacon onto your waffle before taking a bite.

You can pair bacon and waffles together in a more impactful way by coating your waffle iron in bacon grease. Using reserved bacon fat to grease the iron coats each waffle with a savory taste that isn't too overwhelming. With the grease being only on the iron and not mixed into the batter – although that would also taste incredible – the exterior of the waffle takes on a light, smoky, and meaty flavor.

When you make bacon, drain the fat into a container and store it in the fridge. Not only can you use the saved fat for waffles, but it works with maple bacon Brussels sprouts and gravy as well. Then, brush the bacon grease onto the waffle iron and play around with sweet and savory flavors when whipping up the batter. While maple syrup and bacon are already a perfect pair, cinnamon sugar or cayenne pepper can further highlight the meat's umami-rich flavor.