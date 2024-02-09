For Flavorful Tacos, Heat Tortillas With The Leftover Grease In Your Cast Iron Skillet

Taco Tuesday, Fajitas Friday, it doesn't really matter the day of the week it is; if you are going to make these favored meals, you're going to need tortillas. But before you toss that leftover grease in your cast iron skillet from frying your taco meat, searing your steak and carnitas, or cooking up chicken, stop. You can use that greasy fat to warm your corn or flour tortillas while adding a little savory or sweet touch for your taste buds depending on what foods you previously cooked in it.

Warming a tortilla in leftover grease is an opportunity for optimal flavor absorption. That residual fat is full of aromatic seasonings like onion, garlic, cumin, cilantro, and chili powder that would otherwise go to waste. In addition to the incredible taste the grease will impart on your tortillas of choice, it will also crisp up their texture on the outside while remaining soft on the inside, giving your mouth a dual experience.