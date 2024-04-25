11 Canned Spam Hacks You Should Know

Canned Spam is all too often maligned as an aberration, one that is only worth consuming in post-apocalyptic scenarios or on an unsavory dare (pun intended). And if this is your opinion of Spam, then you wouldn't be too far off. Indeed, it was conceived during the difficult days of the Great Depression, specifically in 1937, and then added to soldiers' rations during WWII. In both cases, it helped to feed large numbers of people on an extremely limited budget, which might help explain why Spam continues to be so looked down upon, yet also hugely popular.

Spam is just made of pork, water, salt, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate. Nothing too mysterious. So, rather than fading away to the annals of history, this canned meat became iconic and has since evolved into a beloved pantry staple for more people than you might realize. Despite its somewhat unappetizing appearance and reputation as a cheap food, many people enjoy its savory flavor, whether they like to admit it or not. Its distinct profile lends itself to a myriad of dishes spanning various cuisines. From comfort foods like Spam and eggs to creations like Spam musubi — a popular Hawaiian snack — this canned meat has more than proven its adaptability. Not only that, but Spam requires no refrigeration until opened, making it an ideal choice for camping trips or as a backup for weeknight dinners. Let's look at how best to make it work for your palate and schedule.