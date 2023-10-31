If Your Ham Is Too Salty, Try Boiling It In Water
Salt has long been a trusted ingredient in the preservation and flavoring of meats, ham included. This process, while effective for prolonging shelf life, can occasionally leave the ham tasting excessively salty, overpowering its natural flavors. If you find yourself in such a predicament, fret not, for there is a remedy to rescue your ham from the overpowering clutches of sodium — boiling it in water.
To effectively boil it to reduce the saltiness, cut the meat into sizeable slices to increase the surface area through which salt will leach out. Then immerse the ham in a pot of cold water, ensuring it is completely submerged. Heat the pot until boiling, then let it cook for around 10 to 30 minutes, depending on its size and weight. The method works because the water strips off the excessive saltiness, balancing the flavors and leaving you with ham that is both succulent and well-seasoned.
What to do if your ham is still salty after boiling
If after boiling your ham it still retains an overbearing salty flavor, there are several practical strategies to apply after cooking the meat to remedy the situation. A straightforward approach involves pairing the ham with side dishes that possess neutral or mild flavors. This tactic won't eliminate more salt but rather helps balance out the overpowering sodium level of the ham when consumed as part of a broader meal. Suitable sides could include plain steamed vegetables, rice, or pasta.
Another effective method for managing the excessive saltiness of your ham involves incorporating certain ingredients that can counteract the salt content. Adding sweeteners like honey is one such way to balance the salty flavor, as it introduces a different taste dimension that can soften the impact of too much sodium.
Consider also applying a glaze made with apple cider vinegar or lemon juice to offset this issue. Their acidic nature can help to cut through the salt, providing a contrasting flavor that can make the ham more enjoyable. Experiment with different combinations of these suggestions to find the one that best suits your taste preferences and helps to salvage your ham.