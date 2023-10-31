If Your Ham Is Too Salty, Try Boiling It In Water

If after boiling your ham it still retains an overbearing salty flavor, there are several practical strategies to apply after cooking the meat to remedy the situation. A straightforward approach involves pairing the ham with side dishes that possess neutral or mild flavors. This tactic won't eliminate more salt but rather helps balance out the overpowering sodium level of the ham when consumed as part of a broader meal. Suitable sides could include plain steamed vegetables, rice, or pasta.

Another effective method for managing the excessive saltiness of your ham involves incorporating certain ingredients that can counteract the salt content. Adding sweeteners like honey is one such way to balance the salty flavor, as it introduces a different taste dimension that can soften the impact of too much sodium.

Consider also applying a glaze made with apple cider vinegar or lemon juice to offset this issue. Their acidic nature can help to cut through the salt, providing a contrasting flavor that can make the ham more enjoyable. Experiment with different combinations of these suggestions to find the one that best suits your taste preferences and helps to salvage your ham.