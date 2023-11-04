12 Best Ways To Use Canned Potatoes

Canned foods had a revival during the pandemic due to the fact that they have such a long shelf life and could limit trips to the grocery store. While this is one of the best things about canned foods, there are plenty of other benefits to using these often looked down on food items. They may have a bad reputation, but there are so many great canned food items out there and multiple ways to use them to make your cooking tasty, affordable, and more convenient. Plus, they're a way to include more fruit and vegetables in your cooking without having to waste fresh food that may go off before you're able to cook or eat them.

Different canned foods have their loyal fans and customers like canned beans, spam, or things like cranberry sauce — canned potatoes, however, are not as well known or loved. That's a shame because canned potatoes are totally underrated and can often be better than using fresh potatoes. Everyone knows how long potatoes take to cook, often longer than the other ingredients you're cooking with, meaning they can hold up a meal. Potatoes are also quite a hassle to prepare, from scrubbing the skins clean or peeling them. Canned potatoes are already washed and peeled, and they're often pre-cooked or par-cooked, making them a cinch to throw into your weeknight recipe. These are some of the best ways to use them.