Here's Why You'll Rarely Find Name Brand Groceries At Aldi
If you ever find yourself at Aldi hoping to come across a carton of name brand milk or peanut butter, don't hold your breath. In fact, according to the chain itself, more than 90% of the products that Aldi carries in store are from brands that are exclusive to it. Those brands include the likes of its California Heritage wines, which our taste testers ranked every bottle of, organic products from Simply Nature, gourmet foods from Specially Selected, Hispanic specialties from Pueblo Lindo, and the 100% vegan products of Earth Grown. But why does Aldi choose to carry more of these brands over other, better known options? While Aldi has added a limited selection of name brands, carrying more exclusive brands cuts costs — both Aldi and also for you as a customer.
Big name brands come with big prices, requiring marketing, advertising, and middleman fees that don't do anything to improve the product's taste or quality. By stocking more Aldi exclusive brands, the grocer is able to provide its customers with products of the same caliber without passing on any of those hidden costs to its shoppers. The only time Aldi will carry a name brand product is if its customers have requested it specifically or if its unable to provide an alternative option using one of its own exclusive brands that meet its customers standards. It's actually something that Aldi shares in common with Trader Joe's, only it does so while providing much larger and less chaotic parking lots.
Some of the best Aldi finds
Putting your brand loyalties to the side is just one thing you have to get used to when you shop at Aldi — as is bringing your own shopping bags and a quarter to use a shopping cart (it gets returned to you once you return your cart). However, once you get the hang of it, your mind will open to an entirely new way of grocery shopping — one that's full of great deals and finds across every aisle of the store. For example, the $2.99 bag of Specially Selected pita chips are rumored to be made by the same company that makes Stacy's Pita Chips (those of which easily sell for upwards of $5 at other stores). But the finds don't stop there.
On an Aldi dedicated subreddit, customers shared some of their own "must buy" items — all of which are from Aldi's exclusive brands. Many agreed that Aldi's chocolate selection is one to beat, with many high cocoa content options sourced from Europe sold for an impressive price. One customer specifically shouted out the Moser-Roth chocolate bars, which sell for $2.79 per bar and are particularly fantastic for baking. People also seemed to agree on the fact that Aldi's cheeses are impressive, with the $2.99 extra white cheddar and the $3.89 cheddar parmesan blocks getting special recognition. But the finds are everywhere — so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.