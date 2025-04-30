Here's Why You'll Rarely Find Name Brand Groceries At Aldi

If you ever find yourself at Aldi hoping to come across a carton of name brand milk or peanut butter, don't hold your breath. In fact, according to the chain itself, more than 90% of the products that Aldi carries in store are from brands that are exclusive to it. Those brands include the likes of its California Heritage wines, which our taste testers ranked every bottle of, organic products from Simply Nature, gourmet foods from Specially Selected, Hispanic specialties from Pueblo Lindo, and the 100% vegan products of Earth Grown. But why does Aldi choose to carry more of these brands over other, better known options? While Aldi has added a limited selection of name brands, carrying more exclusive brands cuts costs — both Aldi and also for you as a customer.

Big name brands come with big prices, requiring marketing, advertising, and middleman fees that don't do anything to improve the product's taste or quality. By stocking more Aldi exclusive brands, the grocer is able to provide its customers with products of the same caliber without passing on any of those hidden costs to its shoppers. The only time Aldi will carry a name brand product is if its customers have requested it specifically or if its unable to provide an alternative option using one of its own exclusive brands that meet its customers standards. It's actually something that Aldi shares in common with Trader Joe's, only it does so while providing much larger and less chaotic parking lots.