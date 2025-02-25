Every Aldi California Heritage Wine, Ranked
Aldi is a leading discount grocery store providing quality and affordability. The German-based retailer does this by passing savings on to its customers, selling 90% of its products under an Aldi private label that costs a fraction of the price of a name-brand item, including in its alcoholic beverages department. Around 2000 of Aldi's 2400+ stores nationwide offer wine and beer. Aldi's private label wines include its popular Winking Owl Wines, available for under $4 a bottle, Specialty Selected Wines, including offerings from around the world, all priced under $15, and its $4.95 California Heritage Collection.
The California Heritage collection launched in the winter of 2024 using the same winemaker as it uses for its Winking Owl Wines, E. & J. Gallo. As the name suggests, the wines are from fruit grown in California, with nine red, white, and sparkling wines available in the initial brand launch. In January 2025 the retailer added two additional offerings, including a sauvignon blanc and a dry rosé. Aldi provided samples of the new offerings along with the initial options, allowing Tasting Table to taste-test each and ascertain which is best. As a Certified Sommelier, judge, and wine writer, I have spent two decades tasting and reviewing wines from around the world.
California Heritage Pinot Noir
Pinot noir is one of the world's most finicky grape varieties. It has thin skin, is highly susceptible to rot and mildew, and requires an ideal cool microclimate to allow the wine's refined nuances to come through. We are unsure of the California Heritage selection's provenance beyond its California origin. However, throughout the state, from Santa Barbara to SLO Coast, Monterey to Sonoma, and Napa to Mendocino County, winemakers are cultivating pinot noir to produce a range of flavors and styles indicative of the terroir. Wines range from bright and fresh with juicy red fruits to heady and earthy, with black fruit and forest floor notes.
Aldi's California Heritage option is a non-vintage wine with 12.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). The wine is available in 750-milliliter glass bottles with convenient screw-cap packaging, like all of the portfolio's selections. The ease in opening is one of this wine's best attributes, as no corkscrew is necessary.
The 100% pinot noir wine undergoes a hot fermentation. Fermenting the fruit at high temperatures seems counterintuitive for such a delicate variety, as heat can destroy the wine's aromatics. The process is fast, which may be beneficial when creating large production offerings, and can extract more color from the grape's skin. However, the result is also a jammy, stewed fruit flavor that does not resemble the elegance often associated with pinot noir. It lacks the aromatic attributes and well-balanced freshness that make pinot noir appealing, placing the wine last in the ranking.
California Heritage Moscato
Moscato is a popular white wine due to its light body, low alcohol, and candied fruit flavors that coat the palate with fruity sweetness. The origin of the noble muscat variety dates to the Romans, Greeks, and Phoenicians, and today, there are over 200 varieties of muscat growing worldwide, from highly esteemed muscat blanc à petits grains, the variety behind wines like Piedmont's slightly effervescent Moscato d'Asti and the Rhône Valley's Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise, to the high yielding workhorse Muscat of Alexandria variety. While the cultivar of grapes is known as muscat, wineries often label the wine under the widely-recognized Italian name moscato.
The grape is naturally juicy and sweet. Still, the production typically includes a partial fermentation where winemakers stop the fermentation before transforming all of the grape's sugars to alcohol to retain some of the fruit's natural residual sugars, which results in a sweet wine. Still, moscato wines typically display freshness from the fruit's natural acidity, ensuring there is balance.
California Heritage Moscato is exceptionally sweet, almost cloyingly so. While the wine has tropical and stone fruit flavors of nectarine, apricot, and mango, there is little of the much-needed freshness to lift the palate and cut through the syrupy taste, ranking the wine low on the list. Instead, the overall oversweet flavors dominate. Peppery hot dishes will help balance the sticky wine, while the wine's sweetness will help tame a fiery dish's heat. Pair it with spicy shrimp scampi or chili-laced Thai Tom Yam Pla soup.
California Heritage Sweet Red
The California Heritage Sweet Red wine blends an unlikely combination of delicate pinot noir with hearty, tannic touriga nacional. Touriga nacional is a Portuguese variety with inky black skin that is often a central component in fortified port wines and bold, dry, full-bodied red wines, displaying floral and black fruit flavors and aromas. Conversely, thin-skinned pinot noir is known for its bright acidity and subtle tannin profile with aromas and flavors of juicy red fruits, violets, and earthy forest floor.
Both wines typically have an alcohol by volume of around 12%-14%. California Heritage Sweet Red has 10% ABV, indicating the producer stopped fermentation early during production to retain some of the wine's residual sugars. Aldi suggests refrigerating the wine after opening, not before, indicating that serving the wine at room temperature is appropriate. However, in trying the wine at this temperature, the palate's taste was completely flat, lacking all acidity.
As both grapes are typically known for producing wines with strong aromatic profiles, I expected the wine to display fresh flowers and juicy berry, cherry, and licorice aromas, which were also lacking. Instead, the light-bodied wine's character was sugar-forward, with candied flavors that were reminiscent of a grape-flavored Jolly Rancher. As these flavors are accurate to what I would expect in a dessert wine, the option accurately meets the expectation of a Sweet Red wine, keeping it from ranking last. Still, the lack of varietal character, structure, or complexity keeps it from rising higher.
California Heritage Pink Moscato
Juicy, fruit-forward, and uncomplicated, pink moscato is popular due to its sweet approachability. Aldi's California Heritage Pink Moscato includes 18% of a mix of white grape varieties with 82% muscat to create the selection, adding bright freshness to the aromatic wine. The wine opens with aromas of red berries, ripe melon, and wildflowers, leading to flavors of watermelon, raspberry, and pomelo.
It ranks higher than Aldi's golden moscato option due to the hint of fresh acidity and a touch of tannin that is present throughout the wine from the addition of either a bit of red wine or red grape skins imparting their color; Aldi does not share which. While the 9% ABV is higher than found in many moscato options, namely those from Italy, the subtle acidity keeps the wine light on the palate.
Serving the wine well-chilled will ensure that freshness is prominent, masking some of the overall candied flavors. If you prefer sweeter options, pour the wine slightly less chilled to show more of the fruity, sugary taste. Pair the pink moscato with our mint and melon fruit salad to bring out the wine's watermelon flavors.
California Heritage Brut Sparkling Wine
Another unlikely combination of grape varieties goes into the California Heritage Brut Sparkling Wine, including colombard, Thompson, and burger. These varieties are common in large-production wine blends. Colombard is a relatively neutral variety with bright acidity, adding freshness. Burger offers high productivity and does well in hot climates, which is beneficial with mass-produced wines. The table grape Thompson is a seedless fruit also known for its vigorous productivity, delivering full, large clusters of sweet, mildly-flavored grapes.
The wine begins with an exuberant effervescence that is a product of the Charmat method. This production technique uses a tank to create the bubbles in the wine during the secondary fermentation. The liveliness of the mousse is sadly short-lived, with the sparkle dissipating quickly.
Brut-style sparkling wine has 0-12 grams of residual sugar per liter. By the taste of Aldi's 10.5% ABV option, I would guess the amount is on the high end as it has unexpected and unusual sweetness. Orchard and citrus fruit flavors mingle throughout the uncomplicated wine.
The selection is a good option if mixing Champagne cocktails with fruit juices or other liqueurs enhancing the overall flavor. However, on its own, the option is overly sweet for the style and lacks the necessary acidity that would bring complexity. If trying the wine, drink it from a proper Champagne flute. The shape of the glass does matter, as the narrow style will direct the bubbles to the top, helping the effervescence last as long as possible.
California Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet sauvignon is a full-bodied wine with a rich tannic backbone that, depending on where it is grown and how it is aged, can show blue, black, or red fruit flavors with licorice, espresso, leather, and toffee notes. It is the base of great Left Bank Bordeaux wines, like those from Margaux, Médoc, and Pauillac, and the variety California's Napa Valley has hung its hat on for decades. When crafted from quality fruit, cabernet sauvignon wines display chewy tannin, bright acidity, and well-rounded ripe fruit flavors.
Aldi's California Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon aims to achieve these attributes by using the high-temperature fermentation technique the brand also uses for its pinot noir. While the production process does not work well with the delicate Burgundian variety, it does work with the higher tannin Bordeaux variety, extracting a deep purple hue from the grapes while softening the tannin profile. Though the process removes some of the wine's aromatic profile,the production is quick and efficient.
After primary fermentation, the wine goes through malolactic fermentation on oak, transforming the harsh malic acids into soft, creamy lactic acid. The resulting wine layers tart cherry, toasted spice, and vanilla notes. While the wine lacks the structure and complexity that make cabernet sauvignon one of the most loved varieties worldwide, it is easy to drink with balanced flavors, ranking it in the middle of our list. Pair it with grilled or braised meat dishes, like our red wine braised beef short ribs.
California Heritage Extra Dry Sparkling Wine
The style of Aldi's California Heritage other sparkling wine is extra dry, possibly leading one to believe at the outset the bubbly wine will have a dry palate; it is actually an off-dry, slightly sweet wine. This type of sparkling wine has a higher dosage. Dosage, or liqueur d'expedition, is a mix of sugar and wine added to sparkling wine after the wine has undergone secondary fermentation, before the cork is placed in the bottle. Extra dry sparkling wines are sweeter selections with 12-17 grams of residual sugar per liter compared to a 0-12 grams of residual sugar in a brut style of wine.
The extra dry wine's production is much like Aldi's brut selection, using the same colombard, burger, and Thompson grape varieties, with the wine's secondary fermentation occurring in a tank to create the bubbles. The selection begins with a frothy mousse and fresh and fruity flavors of candied citrus peel, ripe pear, and honey notes with a sweet and zesty finish.
Unlike the California Heritage Brut Sparkling Wine that has a style that should be dry yet tastes sweet, the extra dry's higher residual sugar content is intentional. While I prefer a dry wine, the production accurately delivers the intended style, earning it a higher ranking. Complement the wine's overall sweetness by pairing the wine with dessert, like a passion fruit tart, creating a harmonious balance.
California Heritage Merlot
With juicy black fruit flavors, fresh acidity, and well-balanced tannins, merlot is an easy-to-enjoy red wine variety. The Left Bank of Bordeaux variety is known for its softness, with a plush mouthfeel and nicely integrated tannin that can pair with anything from steak to pork to lamb, like a braised lamb shepherd's pie, where the wine's fruit-forward character will balance the richness of the dish's fatty, tender meat.
Aldi uses the warm fermentation method to extract color from the grapes and create a luscious flavor profile in the 13% ABV wine. California Heritage Merlot opens with aromas of violets, chocolate, plums, and cherries, followed by subtle herbaceous flavors that marry with ripe black plums, dark chocolate, and wild herbs. While the flavors are approachable and balanced, the softness of the wine makes it the best red wine in Aldi's California Heritage portfolio. Though balanced, there is little structure or complexity, keeping it reaching the top of the list.
California Heritage Chardonnay
Chardonnay is one of the most popular types of white wine not only in the United States but globally. Though France is its home, winemakers globally are crafting the variety to represent a range of terroirs, including throughout California. The California Heritage Chardonnay wine is pleasant and one of the best options in the portfolio, particularly for the $4.95 price.
The wine's production includes a cool fermentation to maintain the fragrance and freshness of the fruit, using aromatic yeast to intensify the fruit-forward tastes in the selection. Flavors of tart citrus and green apple meld with ripe melon and nectarine throughout the 12% alcohol-by-volume white wine. There is bright acidity that lingers from the front palate to the back, particularly when enjoying the wine well-chilled, as the cool temperature will enhance the natural freshness. Enjoy it with a classic roast chicken or other poultry dishes, or bring out the subtle creamy notes that come through on the wine's back palate with a poached or grilled white fish with beurre blanc sauce.
California Heritage Sauvignon Blanc
Aldi blends sauvignon blanc grapes with a touch of albarino to create its zesty California Heritage Sauvignon Blanc, one of the new additions to the portfolio. Harvest for the California appellation grapes occurs at night when the fruit is cool to ensure the crisp, lively acuity in the fruit remains bright and crisp. A cool fermentation follows, helping retain the freshness in the fruit.
Upon the outset, the 13% alcohol-by-volume wine aromas invite you in, showing layers of golden citrus, ripe kiwi, white flowers, and soft herbs. These characteristics are carried through to the palate, showing lemon-lime, gooseberry, and lilikoi, with soft herbal flavors and wet stone, bringing out a minerality in the wine. A pairing with fresh seafood or shellfish, like briny oysters with a shallot mignonette sauce, will bring out a hint of salinity in the wine. Or, a tangy goat cheese pasta pairing will enhance the wine's zesty acidity. It is one of the best selections in the private label portfolio.
California Heritage Rosé
Aldi's California Heritage Rosé is one of the new offerings within the portfolio. The interesting blend of pinot grigio with muscat and albarino marry well, producing an aromatic wine with a rich salmon pink color. Today, the light straw-colored pinot grigio wine style is popular, thanks in largely to Italy's Santa Margherita winery, which played a significant part in making the golden wine fashionable. However, traditionally, pinot grigio wines were more representative of the grape skin's colors, which range from pinkish orange to greyish purple. Leaving pressed fruit must on the skin will impart the skin's color into the juice. Likewise, the muscat grape skin's colors can range from light gold to deep red, depending on the type of muscat fruit.
Aldi's option is a bright salmon pink color with framboise, wildflowers, and red cherry aromas. The palate is bright and fresh, mirroring these characteristics, showing red berries, cherries, and juicy citrus. Sip the rosé while enjoying a grilled summer vegetable salad with sharp feta cheese and a sprinkle of fresh, tart pomegranate seeds, playing on the refreshing wine's zestiness and red fruit flavors.
As consumer habits are changing across the spirits industry, with more interest in non-alcoholic offerings, Aldi's wine department continues to enjoy growth, bucking the national trend, likely thanks to selections like its California Heritage Rosé. It is a delicious new option, and one of the best from Aldi, taking the top spot in our ranking.
Our Methodology
To create this ranking, I taste-tested each wine in the California Heritage portfolio at Aldi's recommended temperature. I did not taste them side by side, as the sweetness of some of the selections would have overwhelmed the palate, making the dry wines taste overly acidic. Instead, I tried each individually over several days to ensure an accurate assessment. The evaluation looked for varietal authenticity in each of the wine's taste, aromas, and other characteristics and how each selection's taste compared to other options within the brand. I utilized my skills as a trained Certified Specialist in Wine and a Certified Sommelier who has been reviewing, judging, and writing about wine for over 20 years.