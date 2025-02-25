Every Aldi California Heritage Wine, Ranked

Aldi is a leading discount grocery store providing quality and affordability. The German-based retailer does this by passing savings on to its customers, selling 90% of its products under an Aldi private label that costs a fraction of the price of a name-brand item, including in its alcoholic beverages department. Around 2000 of Aldi's 2400+ stores nationwide offer wine and beer. Aldi's private label wines include its popular Winking Owl Wines, available for under $4 a bottle, Specialty Selected Wines, including offerings from around the world, all priced under $15, and its $4.95 California Heritage Collection.

The California Heritage collection launched in the winter of 2024 using the same winemaker as it uses for its Winking Owl Wines, E. & J. Gallo. As the name suggests, the wines are from fruit grown in California, with nine red, white, and sparkling wines available in the initial brand launch. In January 2025 the retailer added two additional offerings, including a sauvignon blanc and a dry rosé. Aldi provided samples of the new offerings along with the initial options, allowing Tasting Table to taste-test each and ascertain which is best. As a Certified Sommelier, judge, and wine writer, I have spent two decades tasting and reviewing wines from around the world.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.