Tropic Holiday Passion Fruit Tart Recipe
When it comes to impressive desserts, a passion fruit tart is pretty high on the list. It's elegant, sophisticated, and tangy-sweet in a way almost anyone could get behind. The contrast of a vibrant passion fruit filling against a crisp, buttery coconut shortbread base and whipped cream for a dose of creamy sweetness is just too good to pass up on. It's a celebration of simple flavors and how exquisite they can be in their purest form.
You don't need fresh passion fruit to make this recipe, and you certainly don't have to wait for passion fruit season, either. This tart can add a unique twist to your menu year-round, from winter holiday celebrations to summer dinner parties under the stars. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "Passion fruit is always a staple flavor on restaurant dessert menus, and for good reason — the invigorating flavor, typically made into curds, ice creams, mousse, and other creamy components, is a crowd-pleaser with a delightfully bright, tropical taste."
Gather the ingredients for tropic holiday passion fruit tart
This dessert comes together in two parts: a buttery, coconut-studded crust and a creamy passion fruit filling. To make the crust, you'll need pantry staples — all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, kosher salt, unsalted butter, milk, and an egg yolk. Ground ginger adds a touch of warmth that helps ground the passion fruit filling, and unsweetened coconut flakes enhance the tropical flavor.
Eggs and egg yolks help create structure in the passion fruit filling, while granulated sugar sweetens the mix, salt enhances the overall flavor, and vanilla extract (or vanilla bean paste) adds depth. Passion fruit puree is the star of the show, adding a yellow color and tart-sweet flavor to the filling. Unsalted butter adds richness, and the unexpected addition of sour cream can add a tangy creaminess that elevates the texture and flavor. If you like your desserts even more bright and citrusy, an optional addition of lemon juice can add even more tartness. Top the tart with whipped cream or whipped coconut cream for a sweet, simple garnish that mellows the flavor of the dessert. Finish it with fresh passion fruit (if you can find it), red currants, toasted coconut flakes, lime peel, or other fruity garnishes, as desired.
Step 1: Prepare the crust
Prepare the crust: In a food processor, pulse the coconut into small flakes.
Step 2: Add the dry ingredients
Add the flour, sugar, salt, and ginger, and pulse lightly to combine.
Step 3: Add butter
Add the butter and pulse until only pea-sized bits remain visible.
Step 4: Add the milk and egg yolk
In a small bowl, stir to combine the milk and egg yolk. Add this to dry ingredients and pulse to form a dough.
Step 5: Spray to coat a tart pan
Spray to coat a 10-inch fluted tart pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 6: Press in the dough
Press the dough evenly up the sides and into the bottom of the tart pan.
Step 7: Prick and chill
Prick all over the bottom of the tart with a fork and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until firm.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 9: Line the tart shell
Line the tart shell with aluminum foil and fill it with pie weights or dried beans.
Step 10: Bake until golden
Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the foil and weights and bake for another 8 to 10 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden brown. Set aside to cool slightly.
Step 11: Prepare the filling
Prepare the filling: In a small pot, whisk to combine the eggs, egg yolks, passion fruit puree, sugar, and salt.
Step 12: Cook to thicken
Cook over low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Step 13: Whisk in butter
Remove from heat, and whisk in the butter.
Step 14: Strain
Strain into a bowl, then whisk in the vanilla and sour cream. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice for additional acidity, if desired.
Step 15: Fill the tart shell
Pour into prepared the tart shell.
Step 16: Bake until almost set
Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F, and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or just until very slightly jiggly in the center.
Step 17: Chill until firm
Transfer to a rack to cool completely, then chill at least 2 hours, or until firm.
Step 18: Garnish and serve
Garnish, as desired, and serve chilled.
What is passion fruit, and where can I find it?
A small fruit with a deep purple rind and juicy, seed-filled center, passion fruit is known for its vibrant, tangy flavor. You may be able to find it in its fresh form in grocery stores or specialty stores during its peak season in late summer and fall. Depending on how you plan to use it, products like passion fruit puree or juice can also be ordered from online retailers. Whole Foods even sells frozen cubes of passion fruit puree in its frozen food section, which we thawed and used for this recipe.
Passion fruit can be a delicious addition to cocktails, smoothies, and desserts. Passion fruit cakes, cupcakes, sorbet, ice cream, and cheesecakes are classic ways to incorporate this tropical flavor into sweet recipes. When spooned over pavlova, the fruit adds a tart contrast to the dessert. Passion fruit can also be used for savory applications, including marinades, salsas, and more. Its natural acidity makes it an ideal substitute for lemon juice or vinegar in vinaigrettes.
Can you make this fruit tart ahead of time?
Passion fruit tart can be prepared in advance. To make it ahead, prepare the tart shell and bake as directed. Cool it completely and wrap it tightly. You can then store the shell at room temperature for up to two days before using, or freeze it for up to two months. Bring the shell to room temperature before filling and baking.
Once baked and chilled, the finished passion fruit tart can be wrapped and refrigerated for up to three days before serving. It can also be frozen for up to one month. Thaw it overnight in the refrigerator if it's frozen, then garnish the tart fresh with whipped cream and fruit before serving. Making it a day or two ahead can also have the added benefit of giving the flavors in the filling and crust a change to meld and deepen. With the crust blind-baked until golden brown, you should have no issues with a soggy bottom.