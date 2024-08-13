Tropic Holiday Passion Fruit Tart Recipe

When it comes to impressive desserts, a passion fruit tart is pretty high on the list. It's elegant, sophisticated, and tangy-sweet in a way almost anyone could get behind. The contrast of a vibrant passion fruit filling against a crisp, buttery coconut shortbread base and whipped cream for a dose of creamy sweetness is just too good to pass up on. It's a celebration of simple flavors and how exquisite they can be in their purest form.

You don't need fresh passion fruit to make this recipe, and you certainly don't have to wait for passion fruit season, either. This tart can add a unique twist to your menu year-round, from winter holiday celebrations to summer dinner parties under the stars. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "Passion fruit is always a staple flavor on restaurant dessert menus, and for good reason — the invigorating flavor, typically made into curds, ice creams, mousse, and other creamy components, is a crowd-pleaser with a delightfully bright, tropical taste."