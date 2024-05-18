Tropical Passion Fruit Smoothie Recipe

If you're lucky, you might find fresh passion fruit at the grocery store. Normally, we would encourage you to use fresh fruit for the best flavor, but in this case, it may not be worth the effort. One passion fruit only yields about 1 ½ tablespoons of pulp, so you'd need nearly 2 dozen fruits just to make this smoothie. It would take some time to scoop the pulp out of dozens of passion fruits and, since for best results you'll need to freeze the pulp, that would add even more time to the process. If you want to go this route, make sure the passion fruit is ripe by checking its weight, color, and texture.

You can easily get fresh passion fruit flavor into your smoothie without all the work. You can use passion fruit puree, which is blended pulp with the seeds removed, or you can use prepared pulp, which is simply the inside of passion fruit that's been lightly blended or crushed together. Puree will be seedless, yielding a smoother blend, while pulp will have small, crunchy seeds (and whether you like that or not is a personal preference). One option we don't recommend, though, is passion fruit juice, which has water and sugar added. Because the flavor and consistency of passion fruit juice are so different, the recipe might turn out watery and overly sweet.