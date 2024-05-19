Tropical Passion Fruit Pavlova Recipe

If delicate elegance bursting with vibrant fruity flavors is your thing, then look no further than this tropical passion fruit pavlova recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Though there is some debate over which country truly invented the classic pavlova, it is commonly accepted that this popular dessert got its name from famed Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, as people likened the airy delicate meringue-and-cream-based creation to her lightness and elegance on stage.

This tropical passion fruit pavlova boasts two layers of meringue with perfectly soft marshmallowy centers and a crisp outer shell. Sandwiched between the meringues is a wonderfully sweet and tart homemade passion fruit curd, as well as lashings of softly whipped vanilla cream. The pavlova is topped with further passion fruit curd and cream, before being decorated with a mixture of fresh mango, juicy blueberries, and more zingy passion fruit. This pavlova provides a different fruity option than the classic berry-topped version and is a great alternative to cake for any celebration. It is an especially wonderful dessert for the warm summer months due to its light texture and bright tropical flavors.