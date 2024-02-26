Goat Cheese Makes For A Tangy Pasta Dish, No Sauce Needed

Instead of mulling over another mundane array of jarred marinara or alfredo sauces, goat cheese is the only ingredient you need for a zesty, creamy pasta sauce. Known for its distinctly tangy and pungent gaminess, goat cheese encompasses numerous varieties, textures, and flavor profiles, from cheddar to brie to blue cheese. While any type of goat cheese will make for a savory and rich addition to pasta, the way you incorporate it into a pasta dish depends on its firmness or creaminess.

The most common goat cheese varieties are the soft, spreadable chèvre cheeses shaped into packaged logs. This variety is also the easiest to break down and melt into a sauce. The residual heat of the pasta as well as a dash of hot pasta water are all you need to turn a log of goat cheese into a sumptuous, velvety sauce that will coat the pasta and any add-ins. Furthermore, chèvre logs come in a variety of flavors and are often marinated in herb or tomato-infused oils, adding even more complexity to a pasta dish.

Soft goat cheese is either fresh or aged for up to two weeks, and has a pronounced gaminess and tangy finish. A harder goat cheese, meanwhile, will provide more complex flavor notes, from nutty to smoky. You can also shred these firmer cheeses over fresh, hot pasta with a bit of melted butter for a gooey consistency that'll stick to the noodles and create a decadent, pullable dish. Consequently, shorter, fatter pasta shapes like conchiglie, macaroni, rigatoni, and farfalle are ideal.