The Popular Pita Chips Brand Hiding Behind Labels At Aldi And Safeway

Like many of the absolute best Trader Joe's snacks, the store's sea salt pita chips were long rumored to be the product of another popular food brand. The list of ingredients is almost identical to the Stacy's brand, which has led many to believe they are made in the same place. Now, it looks like something similar is happening with the pita chips at Aldi and Safeway.

Nicknamed the "pita chip mogul," Stacy Madison of Stacy's Pita Chips was the first and for a long time, the only name selling this salty snack. But, unsurprisingly, after the news broke about it likely being the brand behind the pita chips at Trader Joe's, bags started disappearing from the shelves. After all, who would spend $4 on a bag of Stacy's version when they could get them somewhere else for half of that?

Now, some internet sleuths suspect that Stacy's is hiding behind more pita chip brands than previously thought. Safeway and Aldi both carry pita chips under the names Open Nature and Specially Selected and in both of the popular original sea salt and garlic parmesan flavors that Trader Joe's carried.