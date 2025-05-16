12 Aldi Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best
No matter what my day will entail, thinking of having my morning coffee is generally enough to roll me out of bed. I relish that block of time every morning where I drink my two cups of coffee, in complete silence, and think of nothing but being in that moment. Slowly, I will awaken over the course of the 45 minutes I give myself and prepare for what lies ahead.
Given those parameters of two cups and a quiet space, I have (generally) agreeably accepted a variety of brands, blends, and preparation styles over the years. And while I do have my favorites, I try not to get too picky when outside my home.
These same easy-going expectations were given to the variety of Aldi brand coffees I tried. I wasn't looking for anything fancy and prepared them in the simple automatic drip fashion many homes do every morning. Looking for no more than a decent flavor profile and a jolt of caffeine, I ranked each one of these ground brews based on whether they could provide me with that good two-cup experience. And I was completely shocked at the differences each one presented.
12. Beaumont 100% Colombian
While my expectations were low for this bulk brew, I still found myself a bit floored at just how low that level of quality was — there was no indication by the way the grounds looked or how it brewed. No off smell wafted from it, warning of the taste that would follow. But wow, was this bad.
The flavor of this coffee is one you might associate with the scent of must and mold. If you've ever been into a space that has been closed off for some time, perhaps an old cellar or attic, you may know what I'm referring to. It's a scent that pummels the air around you with powder and sour sweetness. It's bad enough to get that combination in your nose, but on the palate, it's just unacceptable.
I would like to think I had gotten hold of an old can or one that had been improperly sealed, but that isn't the case. It was tightly vacuumed, and the expiration date is very far in the future. While I have no idea what went wrong in the crafting of this coffee, perhaps it's made of cast-off beans, I highly suggest avoiding this one at all costs.
11. Barissimo French vanilla
This French vanilla blend gave off the expected aroma of vanilla but also held a spiciness that seemed odd. Upon first sip, I found the same disjointed aspects in the taste. There was the obvious vanilla profile, one that I would rate slightly high on the flavor scale. And then alongside the vanilla was a spicy, almost anise-like taste that was odd and displeasing.
Already not being a fan of flavored coffees, this brew was an immediate turnoff, which only grew with each subsequent sip. As the vanilla and spice wore away, a burnt charcoal profile came through. Then there was a dark nuttiness that crawled in on the aftertaste.
From scent to flavor, this brew is one to leave on the shelf. Even big fans of French vanilla are going to want to stay away from this option. It isn't anything close to expected and is surprising in all the wrong ways.
10. Barissimo breakfast blend
Just to the left of medium on the Barissimo roasting scale, this breakfast blend coffee was supposed to be crisp and lively with a balanced flavor of dried fruits and sweet cocoa. The fragrance that wafted off the hot cup had a sweet, subtle fruitiness that was both warm and inviting. Surprisingly, the flavor carried none of these aspects.
On first taste, this coffee came across as gritty and dark. It clung heavily to the palate, densely giving off hints of burnt sugar while the aftertaste was woodsy and harsh. And sip after sip, these effects did not go away.
I was really shocked at how off this blend ended up being. Much like its roasting level, I thought it would fall somewhere in the middle of the pack in taste and potency. But overall, this blend came across as wild and unbalanced, definitely not what I expected. And not one I would recommend.
9. Barissimo fair trade single origin Sumatra
Unlike many of the other Barissimo profiles, this brew spoke to spices, molasses, earthy, and herbal notes. And as far as taste went, there was something different around this blend. There was no smokiness or hints of fruits that the other brews held.
Although the package mentioned molasses, there was a distinct lack of sweetness in scent and flavor. As far as spices go, this only carried notes of pepper and a subdued earthiness. This brew was thin, tea-like, and difficult to identify as far as full profiles go. It didn't seem to have anything complex to balance.
The aftertaste was a tad bitter, bland, and it lingered far too long. I would have sworn a paper filter was at the core of the taste if I had not brewed it myself, and was most assured that was not the case. This blend was strange, and while not immediately off-putting, I would pass on it.
8. Barissimo fair trade single origin Colombia
Brown sugar, chocolate, and red fruits sound like a lovely profile for a cup of coffee. And that is exactly what Barissimo promotes with its fair trade Colombia variety. But as far as delivery goes, I don't feel it got to its final destination.
The aroma of the brew was dense and toasty. The flavor carried an aspect of tart red berries with a hint of brown sugar, but the overall cup seemed tea-like, thin, and light. If the flavor had held the weight and heartiness of the scent, this would have been an incredible cup of coffee. As it is, it was just okay.
This is something I would expect as a complimentary item in a generic waiting room — passable as far as coffee goes, something warm to have if the weather is wet or cold — but it's not something I would make for myself or serve to guests at my home.
7. Barissimo donut store blend
As one would expect from a donut store blend, this is labeled as being on the light side of a medium roast. Described as bright and nutty, the bag teases the showcase of chocolate and caramel notes with a sweet finish. And although the aroma gave no hints of any of those things, the flavor did burst with an unidentifiable sweetness at first taste.
The sweet offering didn't immediately scream caramel or cocoa, although it did make its presence known. But after a few sips, I could taste a bit of caramel. However, the height of the sweetness lent itself to more of a fruit, perhaps even something tropical.
The flavor was strange, albeit not totally displeasing, and came in and out, leaving the middle of the drink to drop heavily into a toasty space. The sweetness lingered, but still did not give any true indication of its origin.
This was an interesting take on donut store coffee. The body did stay a light medium across the board. And while that was nice, I don't know that I would be quick to grab another bag of this blend. I just found the disconnect of the sweet flavor to be too tweaking for the brain and tongue for my taste. I don't want to have to think that much about what I'm drinking first thing in the morning.
6. Beaumont classic roast
Weighing in at almost two pounds and having no more of a descriptor than "classic roast," I wasn't sure what to prepare myself for with this brew. And I don't know if it's because of that, or the low expectations that I set, that I was as completely surprised as to what I did get.
This roast was rich, toasty, and nicely smoky with a good weight and clean finish. It was by no means the best coffee I've ever had. It reminded me of holidays with my grandparents. This is exactly the kind of big, canned coffee they would have brewed up for the entire family, with no one complaining.
If you aren't a picky coffee drinker or need something on the cheap to sustain a crowd, I would suggest this for the price per pound. It's a generic coffee that isn't watery, has a nice hefty flavor, and provides the required kick of caffeine expected.
5. Barissimo fair trade single origin Guatemala
Dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate are described as being profiled in this "smooth and exotic" medium roast coffee. And while the faint aroma of fruit sweetness did back up the claim, I was slightly surprised at the thinness of the pour. I expected this roast to end up being quite a bit lighter than advertised. And I wasn't entirely wrong.
This brew hit very close to a true medium in roast but seemed to thin out rather quickly on the finish. It was smoky on the forefront in almost a teasing way, as it didn't follow through. While the smell had hinted at fruit, the flavor did not give way to any. And even though there seemed to be pleasant flavor notes of dark chocolate, that was as far as boundaries were pushed on taste.
This wasn't a completely disappointing coffee. It will do in a pinch. It reminded me of something I've brewed up from small packets, enclosed in their own filters, in tiny hotel room machines. It fairly resembled coffee and was pleasing to grab and go if you're on the road. But there was also something watery about it that left me wanting more.
4. Barissimo adventure blend
This bag touts hints of chocolate, red fruits, and a nutty flavor in a medium blend. However, this brew ended up hitting quite far away from the description. First off, I would rank this as a dark roast in body, aroma, color, and flavor. And despite the bag's description, the nutty taste was the only profile I could find. It was very prominent upon first sip and then mellowed into a slight carbon aspect.
This cup of coffee was dense and complex but not overly weighty on the palate. It leaned toward clean, even though it didn't fully get there, and was extremely juicy. The aftertaste was smoky, but again, not in too harsh a way. While this brew ended up being darker than anticipated, it was quite enjoyable if one is looking for a dark roast. Even when drunk black, it wasn't overpowering, more like confident. And although it wasn't incredibly flavorful, it wasn't dull either.
If you're looking for the coffee described on the bag, you will be highly disappointed. And if you are not a fan of dark roasts, this would not be the flavor for you. But if aptly labeled and described a bit better, I feel those looking for this type of brew would be very happy.
3. Barissimo hazelnut
While I'm not a huge fan of flavored coffee, I do have to say that the hazelnut gave off a tempting and fragrant buttery, sweet aroma straight out of the bag. Described as buttery with a blend of caramel and hazelnut, I can attest that this coffee tasted exactly as described.
While I have tasted other flavored coffees that were overly artificial and sweet, this variety leaned more into the subtleties of flavor. The hazelnut was obvious but soft and rich. The butter was silky and gave the cup an easily drinkable quality. Although the aroma hinted at sweetness, the taste only gave a slight nod at the end before cleanly leaving the palate.
I can honestly say this is the first flavored coffee I would happily have again. Its delicate nature stays true to a core coffee profile. Light and well structured, fans of hazelnut will be delighted by this brew. And the only reason I don't rank it higher is that I would pick a more traditional, non-flavored version first.
2. Barissimo midnight blend
As one would expect, the midnight blend is a dark roast described as deep and earthy. According to the bag, this brew promised to boldly offer hints of dark cocoa, tobacco, toasted nuts, and brown sugar. And while that description was colorful, I fully expected a dense punch to the palate just due to the name.
I was pleasantly surprised to find a gentle, deep flavor move across my palate. There was a subtle note of tobacco and dark chocolate — and on the backend, a rich sweetness that softly offered a whisper of brown sugar. With a velvety body, this dark roast was well balanced and offered a nice, clean finish.
I fully expected this dark roast to be overly roasted and unpleasantly dense, but it was anything but. This coffee was exactly as the package described. I believe this midnight brew would be lovely no matter the hour. I would happily start my day in quiet contemplation with a cup of this. And while it was very good, there was one even better coffee.
1. Barissimo French roast
Described as smoky and bold, Barissimo's French roast coffee touts the flavors of tobacco and cocoa. And while I've seen many coffee roasters lean too far into these dark, dense flavors, I'm happy to report that Barissimo is not one of them.
Strong, savory, and toasty, this brew was incredibly easy to drink as it was well-rounded and expertly structured. The smokiness is full without being heavy, and there is a pleasantly dirty earthiness. The tobacco flavor lends an almost floral aspect. And the complexity seems to hold a delicate balance that leaves the palate cleaner than I've had before in a French roast.
While I would normally save a coffee this dark to pair with a decadent dessert, I feel this brew deserves a daily spotlight. There's no need to pair it with anything but a rising sun, as this is sure to happily rouse anyone from their slumber. While the ones ranked lower than this blend may have been good, the French roast coffee one is something special.
Methodology
All of these coffees were brewed in the same manner, and all were given equal opportunity to delight or disappoint. I tasted them black in order to get a true feel for all flavors and had more than a few sips of each creation, whether I wanted to or not. From cup to cup, I was absolutely stunned as to what I was tasting. Aldi's brand coffees were all over the place in description and taste, with wild swings between each.
Again, nothing fancy went into the preparation or expectations. Taking them at face value, I judged each brew based almost solely on taste alone. And keeping in mind whether or not I would have them as my two-cup morning ritual, they each pretty easily ranked themselves.
The top four are absolutely ones I would have again and even happily purchase, knowing what I know now and not going by the packaging or preconceived notions. The ones in the middle were okay, and I wouldn't pour them out if no other options were available. But the ones at the lower end of the list are those that would have me gladly skipping my morning brew. I would rather trudge through the day on sheer will alone than drink the lowest-ranked again.