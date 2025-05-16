12 Aldi Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

No matter what my day will entail, thinking of having my morning coffee is generally enough to roll me out of bed. I relish that block of time every morning where I drink my two cups of coffee, in complete silence, and think of nothing but being in that moment. Slowly, I will awaken over the course of the 45 minutes I give myself and prepare for what lies ahead.

Given those parameters of two cups and a quiet space, I have (generally) agreeably accepted a variety of brands, blends, and preparation styles over the years. And while I do have my favorites, I try not to get too picky when outside my home.

These same easy-going expectations were given to the variety of Aldi brand coffees I tried. I wasn't looking for anything fancy and prepared them in the simple automatic drip fashion many homes do every morning. Looking for no more than a decent flavor profile and a jolt of caffeine, I ranked each one of these ground brews based on whether they could provide me with that good two-cup experience. And I was completely shocked at the differences each one presented.