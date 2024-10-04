The Syrup Ratio To Remember When Making Homemade Flavored Coffee Creamer
Opening the refrigerator door to grab an empty carton of coffee creamer can elicit waves of disappointment and panic. Instead of rushing out to the nearest store, it is possible to make coffee creamer at home using a dairy product or milk alternative, a sweetener, and any added extracts of your choice. Pouring coffee creamer into a mug of freshly brewed coffee is one of life's simple joys made even better when the flavors and level of sweetness are under your control.
We spoke to Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab and the 2020 U.S. Barista champion and 2021 World Barista Championship runner-up for tips on how to go about measuring ingredients to create a delicious, creamy addition to our homemade coffee beverages — without going overboard on sweetness and added flavors. "I'd suggest [starting] with a tablespoon or an ounce of flavoring for a couple cups of liquid," Allen recommends. Adding too much sweetener is an easy mistake to make as you mix up your own flavored creamer and can result in a less-than-desirable cup of Joe to start your day.
An easy recipe for simple comfort
When setting out to make homemade coffee creamer, begin with your preferred milk option or sweetened condensed milk to serve as the foundation for your recipe as you begin to add your choice of sweeteners, extracts, spices, or seasonings. As you layer different ingredients, add sweeteners and other inclusions gradually so you can adjust the intensity of taste and accommodate for stronger-flavored items. Vanilla beans and hazelnuts can be stirred into homemade coffee creamer, and cornstarch can be used to thicken weaker creations. Heat the ingredients together to build an evenly mixed liquid that can be cooled, strained, and stored to include in the hot and cold drink recipes you make at home.
Your creamy creations can rival any of the brands of store-bought creamer you'd purchase from a local market, and you'll have a perfectly sweetened, creamy drink enhancement that can be quickly splashed into coffee drinks, smoothies, bowls of oatmeal, and dessert recipes when cravings strike.