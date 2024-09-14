10 Mistakes You're Making With Homemade Coffee Creamer

Coffee is a universally loved beverage with over 2.25 billion cups consumed on a daily basis around the world. There are many ways to enjoy your daily cup of coffee, but a favorite among many is with some sort of creamer. In fact, only 18% of people prefer drinking black coffee. And while you can certainly find a variety of coffee creamer brands offering a wide selection of flavors, making your own coffee creamer opens up a world of possibilities. From holiday favorites to botanical-inspired, there's no shortage of flavor combinations you can experiment with. Making your own coffee creamer also allows for complete personalization, so you can customize your creamer in line with any sort of dietary restrictions or preferences you may have.

You can scour the internet to find the best tips for making homemade coffee creamer, but it's just as important to know what not to do in order to successfully make a delicious batch of coffee creamer. Even though a recipe may seem simple at first glance, there are so many factors that play a role in how your recipe turns out. After a handful of years as a barista and someone who regularly makes their own creamer at home for health reasons, I've learned a thing or two about what can go wrong with homemade coffee creamer. Between using the wrong kind of milk to not heating your creamer, these are the 10 biggest mistakes to avoid the next time you make a batch of creamer.