The Type Of Roast Used For Breakfast Blend Coffee

Whether you shop for coffee at the grocery store, a roastery, or an independent cafe, you've no doubt been somewhat boggled by the sheer number of different coffee blends available. One of the most common is the breakfast blend. Specifically designed with morning in mind, breakfast blends provide that necessary lift that most of us need before we walk out the door on a weekday. But how exactly does it provide such a lift? It uses a light type of coffee roast.

Light roasts are the polar opposite of the more classic dark roasts. Light-roasted beans do not stay in the roaster for long after their "first crack" — that is, the popping sound beans make at a certain heat — which prevents them from developing an overly intense flavor. Instead, they are roasted just long enough to give the coffee body. In terms of flavor, a lot depends on the quality of the coffee and the roasters in question. Light roasts can be just as flavorful, if not more so, than dark roasts. Breakfast blends, specifically, are defined by their even-keeled flavor. Nothing too bold, but nothing too mild, either.

The more subtle flavor of a light roast is revealed in layers. There's sweetness combined with notes of fruit and flowers. These flavors make excellent accompaniments to sweet breakfast pastries, parfait, fruit bowls, oatmeal, and even more savory items like egg sandwiches and omelets. But apart from flavor, there is one big reason why light roasts are almost universally used to make breakfast blends: caffeine.