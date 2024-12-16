12 Best Coffee Beans For Dark Roast Lovers

Whether you're the type to enjoy any coffee (as long as it's loaded with cream and sugar) or you're a specialty coffee professional who appreciates the nuances in each unadulterated cup, one thing holds true: roast level plays a crucial role. Most craft coffee connoisseurs are known to seek out lighter roasts, where intricate variations in flavor stand front and center. But there's no denying that dark roasts have earned their place at the table by providing a much-needed punch of intensity in the morning.

So, what makes a roast light or dark? The answer lies in their roasting temperature. Lighter roasts are typically roasted between 385 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit, while beans need to be raosted to at least 430 degrees Fahrenheit for dark roasts. You may hear coffee roasters referring to "cracks" in the roasting process. Coffee beans crack from the heat of the drum twice while roasting. Dark roasts are usually pulled soon after the bean's second crack, while light roasts never come near the second-crack mark.

Once you dive into the labyrinthine world of coffee, you'll discover that a coffee's origin plays as dramatic a role in its taste as roast level. To curate this list, I've incorporated my years of experience as a professional barista to showcase single-origin coffees that make ideal dark roasts. It takes an experienced eye to discern differences in darker coffees, and I've brewed and sampled countless dark roasts in an effort to determine their differences. So the next time you're on the hunt for a potent wake-up, look for coffees labeled with these origins for a flavorful, robust cup.

