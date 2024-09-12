The Roast Mistake You're Probably Making With Iced Coffee

In the past, we've covered the 13 mistakes you're probably making with iced coffee and one of these mistakes may surprise you — using light roast coffee. While a light roast has more caffeine than its dark roast counterparts, the difference lies in the taste. Dark roast coffee tends to taste bolder, deeper, and richer, so even when it's diluted a bit within an iced coffee you still taste a strong flavor. On the other hand, a light roast contains fruitier and more floral notes that often fade when your cubes start to melt.

Patti Tushim, head of research and development at Coffee Beanery, agreed. "[I] found I preferred our dark roasts for cold brew and iced coffee," she told us. "There's something about that dark and earthy with chocolatey undertones that is just chef's kiss in an iced coffee for me. My favorites are our French Roast and our Italian Roast."

Additionally, we often make cold brews with dark roast coffee. Dark roast becomes smoother and even richer, as Tushim pointed out when made into cold brew or iced coffee. With dark roast, you can always use sweetener to quell its strength, but adding sweetener to iced coffee made with light roast will further dilute the coffee's flavors.