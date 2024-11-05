Robusta Vs Arabica Coffee: What's The Difference?

The wonderful world of coffee is like a yinyang symbol: The interplay of light and dark make the coffee scene the multifaceted beauty it is. But, unlike the yinyang, coffee lovers can't have it both ways in every cup. Choosing the right coffee to suit both your taste preferences and desired brewing method is a major part of setting up your cuppa joe for success. That's why, today, we're exploring the difference between the two dominant types of coffee beans: Arabica and robusta. Nearly all types of coffee in the world come from these two types of beans.

Regardless of arabica or robusta, all coffee starts as cherries that grow on the flowering Coffea plant. Growers harvest these cherries, extract the green, raw beans within, soak the beans to remove the outer pulp, then roast them. The Coffea plant grows in different climates around the world, from Brazil to Indonesia and more, and each terroir creates an entirely different flavor and texture profile of the coffee beans that grow from the plant. This is also why single-origin beans tend to cost more than blends, for the record.

The fundamental difference between arabica and robusta beans is that they grow from different strains of the plant, which affects the respective taste and aromatic profiles of the coffee brewed from each type. Robusta coffee tastes stronger and packs more caffeine than arabica coffee, which is lighter, more acidic, and complex in flavor.

