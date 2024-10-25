11 Tips For Choosing The Absolute Best Coffee Blend

Coffee can be a daunting subject. It's easy to walk into a coffee shop and order a latte — you don't have to think about the flavor of the espresso beans or where they come from. But as you start getting more and more into the world of coffee, you gain more control over the kinds of beans you order. And if you want to find the hands-down most delicious cup of coffee you've ever tasted, well, chances are you're going to have to try at least a couple of coffee blends before you get there.

Advertisement

So, why choose a coffee blend in the first place? Coffee blends will generally allow you to discover more flavors within a single cup of coffee, because they combine multiple types of beans. You'll have more control over how your cup tastes — and more room to explore new flavors.

The truth is, there's no one way to pick out a single best coffee blend. That's because coffee is entirely subjective. However, as a former barista, I have some specific tips and tricks you can use to learn more about coffee and figure out what blend will be right for you. I've helped countless people find their new favorite brew. These tips will help you get ready to go out and try a few different blends for yourself.

Advertisement