14 Barista-Approved Brands For Light Roast Coffee Beans

Not all coffee is created equal — and there's a lot more to coffee than the humble bean initially lets on. Of course, while the type of beans used (along with the roasting time and temperature) plays a dramatic role in the flavor profile of your morning cup of Joe, even non-bougie coffee drinkers know the most important difference lies in the roast level. After all, when coffee beans are prepared for sale, they're done so with specific roast levels in mind, ranging from light roast coffee to dark roast coffee (and a slew of more specific roasts in between).

Unlike darker roasts, which are more bitter, rich, and earthy, light roasted coffee beans tend to have a bright, fruity profile. In fact, anyone can appreciate light roasted coffee for its ability to highlight the intricate nuances and natural flavors of the beans – whether or not they know the ins and outs of the caffeinated beverage.

As a former barista and coffee superfan with nearly a decade of commercial brewing experience in the New York metro coffee scene, I've used my expertise to compile a list of both micro-roasteries and big-name, nationwide brands that boast first-rate, delicately roasted beans. In short, these companies will ensure your introduction into the lighter side of the roasted coffee universe is memorable. Here are the 14 best brands for light roast coffee beans.