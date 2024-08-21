Choose A Lighter Roast For A Fruit-Forward Cold Brew Coffee
With just two ingredients in cold brew, you might think there's not much room to experiment but the coffee you choose can make all the difference. By switching up the type of roast, you can create a refreshing brew that captures the fruity flavors of the coffee berry. While java purists may know there are 16 types of coffee roasts, they're generally categorized as light, medium, and dark.
The reason dark roasts taste different from light roasts has to do with time and temperature. With light roasts, the beans are cooked at lower temperatures and for a shorter time, so the flavors of the particular coffee berry they came from are preserved. Taste is subjective but you may notice hints of fruit, flowers, leaves, or tea in a light-roasted brew. Medium roast beans are cooked for a bit longer and are considered less acidic and fruity, with a smoother taste. For darker roasts, beans are subjected to higher heat and longer roasting times, which cooks away those subtle tastes and brings out a smoky, nutty flavor.
So if you prefer the taste of dark or medium roasts, go for it. On the other hand, if you want to experiment with the varying flavors of coffee beans from around the world that are fruit-forward, cold brewing with light roasts is worth a try. It's a simple process that can bring out the best in your coffee beans and it's easy to do.
How to perfect your light roasted cold brew coffee technique
If you've experimented with other methods like brewing French press coffee, the attention to detail may look familiar but for cold brewing, much of the magic happens in the refrigerator. That means you can prep a batch overnight and look forward to a refreshing pick-me-up first thing in the morning.
To do this you'll need a clean, lidded jar that fits in your refrigerator. Find one that's big enough to make a few servings or to share with a friend. Next, choose your coffee beans, looking for a light roast. You may also want to consider the country of origin since the climate, soil, and other growing conditions can affect its flavor. Use your nose to compare and find an aroma that appeals to you.
Plan on a ratio of one part coffee to 12 parts cold or room-temperature water. For best results, grind your beans medium-coarse and add them to your container. Then pour the water over the top and stir until all of it's wet. Place the lid on your jar and put it in the fridge, letting it steep for 12 to 24 hours. After brewing, strain the liquid through a coffee filter, cheesecloth, or French press and enjoy, savoring the subtle fruity flavors only a light roast can provide.