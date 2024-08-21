Choose A Lighter Roast For A Fruit-Forward Cold Brew Coffee

With just two ingredients in cold brew, you might think there's not much room to experiment but the coffee you choose can make all the difference. By switching up the type of roast, you can create a refreshing brew that captures the fruity flavors of the coffee berry. While java purists may know there are 16 types of coffee roasts, they're generally categorized as light, medium, and dark.

The reason dark roasts taste different from light roasts has to do with time and temperature. With light roasts, the beans are cooked at lower temperatures and for a shorter time, so the flavors of the particular coffee berry they came from are preserved. Taste is subjective but you may notice hints of fruit, flowers, leaves, or tea in a light-roasted brew. Medium roast beans are cooked for a bit longer and are considered less acidic and fruity, with a smoother taste. For darker roasts, beans are subjected to higher heat and longer roasting times, which cooks away those subtle tastes and brings out a smoky, nutty flavor.

So if you prefer the taste of dark or medium roasts, go for it. On the other hand, if you want to experiment with the varying flavors of coffee beans from around the world that are fruit-forward, cold brewing with light roasts is worth a try. It's a simple process that can bring out the best in your coffee beans and it's easy to do.