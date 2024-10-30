How To Drink An Espresso Like An Italian Pro

When we think of Italy's gifts to the world, we often picture steaming plates of pasta or perfectly crispy pizzas. But perhaps Italy's most vital contribution to our daily lives is the humble espresso — it's often the only thing that keeps many of us awake and aware early in the morning. Yet for many people, it's not just a fast caffeine boost, but a genuine experience. And if you'd like to dabble in espresso-tasting, who better to learn it from than the masters who created it?

First, you'll need a good shot: excellently extracted with a rich aroma, perfect temperature, and a foamy layer of crema on top. Find an authentic cafe that uses high-quality beans and employs skilled baristas. When your espresso arrives, take a moment to appreciate the lusciousness of the crema layer on top. Typically, the more well-formed it is, the better the shot.

Now, take in the aroma — this isn't just ceremony, as your sense of smell actually accounts for 80% of what you taste. When you finally take that first sip, let it linger on your tongue. The coffee will release a cocktail of extremely complex flavors on your taste buds. Focus on differentiating each one, which can range from floral and fruity to bold, nutty, and dark chocolate-like (don't sweat if you can't tell many flavor notes right away, it'll take time). And don't rush the ending, because a good espresso will leave a nice aftertaste. Take your time to savor it!

