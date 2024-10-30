How To Drink An Espresso Like An Italian Pro
When we think of Italy's gifts to the world, we often picture steaming plates of pasta or perfectly crispy pizzas. But perhaps Italy's most vital contribution to our daily lives is the humble espresso — it's often the only thing that keeps many of us awake and aware early in the morning. Yet for many people, it's not just a fast caffeine boost, but a genuine experience. And if you'd like to dabble in espresso-tasting, who better to learn it from than the masters who created it?
First, you'll need a good shot: excellently extracted with a rich aroma, perfect temperature, and a foamy layer of crema on top. Find an authentic cafe that uses high-quality beans and employs skilled baristas. When your espresso arrives, take a moment to appreciate the lusciousness of the crema layer on top. Typically, the more well-formed it is, the better the shot.
Now, take in the aroma — this isn't just ceremony, as your sense of smell actually accounts for 80% of what you taste. When you finally take that first sip, let it linger on your tongue. The coffee will release a cocktail of extremely complex flavors on your taste buds. Focus on differentiating each one, which can range from floral and fruity to bold, nutty, and dark chocolate-like (don't sweat if you can't tell many flavor notes right away, it'll take time). And don't rush the ending, because a good espresso will leave a nice aftertaste. Take your time to savor it!
Getting a fuller experience from your espresso shots
These basics of espresso-tasting aside, there are ways to further improve your experience (and your ability) to taste a new brew. If you want your taste buds to be as sharp as possible, have a sip of sparkling water before you start. The fizzy water will cleanse your palate and allow it to taste the full spectrum of the brew's flavors. In fact, many coffee bars serve their espresso with a small shot of sparkling water, called a sidecar (different from the Sidecar cocktail), for this reason!
Now, remember how we said that the crema is a near-sacred part of a good shot of espresso? Some people like to scoop it out before they get to tasting since the foamy layer introduces bitterness and an oily texture to the brew. It's controversial, but if you've had problems with too-bold brews, consider this trick.
Another just-as-controversial tip as the above is to stir up your drink. Like a tiny layered cake, espresso naturally separates into three distinct parts — the syrupy "heart" at the bottom, the flavorful "body" in the middle, and the light crema on top. While most enjoy experiencing each layer separately, giving it a gentle stir can offer a more complex, unified flavor profile that some find more balanced and enjoyable. It's up to you and your palate, but don't be afraid to experiment! It can reveal surprising differences in taste and help you discover your perfect espresso experience.