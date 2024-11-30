11 Absolute Best Countries For Coffee Beans
If you're a regular coffee drinker, you may already have a favorite roast — the one you hunt down every time you're in a specialty grocery store or the house blend of your favorite local roaster. But how much do you actually know about your favorite coffee beans? Is your preferred bag a blend or a single origin — if it's the latter, which country is it from? What altitude was it grown at, and how was it processed? Becoming intimately familiar with the role these factors play in determining how a coffee tastes will help you get a sense of what to expect from your coffee.
To start, the country your single-origin coffee was sourced from can give you a hint as to what it will taste like. Different countries' coffee farms operate at different altitudes, which affects how "wild" a brew tastes — higher altitudes will give a more acidic taste, while lower altitudes will brew a mellower cup. Whether the beans are arabica or robusta will also play a role in its taste. A good way to start getting introduced to the complex flavors of various countries' coffee is to do a coffee tasting via a cupping, but it's a good idea to be educated on the characteristics of coffee from different countries before you go into a tasting. As a barista with over a decade of coffee experience, I'll guide you through some of the absolute best origin countries for coffee and what to expect from each.
Colombia
Colombia is one of the top producers of coffee beans, producing over 760,000 metric tons of coffee per year. Colombia simply has an incredible climate for coffee growth — its temperatures are consistently above freezing, it boasts highly fertile volcanic soil, and the region gets ample rainfall. Colombian coffee beans will be grown at different altitudes depending on which part of the country they're farmed in. Northern Colombia hosts farms at higher altitudes, which will lead to a wilder, more acidic flavor, while Southern Colombian beans are typically grown at lower altitudes for a more balanced, versatile flavor profile.
Colombian beans are popular not only because they're very available but also because they're typically grown from arabica plants (a specialty coffee plant that tends to boast more nuanced flavor profiles than its robusta counterpart) and because they're widely palatable. Colombian coffees can showcase a wide variety of tasting notes depending on which region of the country they're sourced from, with flavor profiles ranging from grounded, deep chocolate, caramel, and nuts to bright, fruity tasting notes. I always find Colombian coffees to have a fuller body and boast a great depth of flavor in a cup. Whereas some other countries that I'll discuss later often boast sharp tasting notes that sit at the tip of your tongue, Colombian coffees tend toward a rich mouthfeel that will leave you tasting the coffee long after it has been swallowed.
Mexico
Admittedly, I'm relatively new to getting to know the delicious beans Mexico has to offer; however, the few single-origin Mexican coffees I have tried surprised me with their unique flavor profiles that are distinct from other Central and South American coffee beans. Like Colombia, many Mexican coffee beans are grown in fertile volcanic soil, and though much of Mexico's beans are grown at relatively lower altitudes, its high-altitude coffee beans are the most notable ones produced by the country.
Mexican coffees grown at higher altitudes can be delicate and sweet, but what really strikes me about them are the spicy, smoky notes they tend to have. Several Mexican coffees I've had recently taste like they were grown in close proximity to a campfire, and they hit the tongue with a certain sharpness reminiscent of subtle spices like clove and cardamom. When hunting down a single-origin Mexico coffee to try for yourself, look for one grown in the mountainous Chiapas region, Oaxaca, Pluma, or Veracruz. Coffees grown in other lower-altitude regions of the country likely won't boast as nuanced of a flavor profile but are still fine choices if you want a mellower cup that will hold up well to some creamer.
Ethiopia
Now, onto my longtime favorite coffee-origin country: Ethiopia. Coffee has long been a part of Ethiopia's agricultural scene, and for good reason — coffee trees grow naturally in the country and never need to be introduced to its soil. Ethiopia boasts high altitudes that provide an ideal environment for coffee growth and lend the coffee an incredibly bright, sometimes almost tea-like body with fruity and flowery flavors. I've had many a cup of Ethiopian coffee that also looked like tea after it's brewed, with a deep amber-red coloring and a slightly transparent body.
In my opinion, you can't go wrong with a single-origin Ethiopian coffee; however, I do recommend trying one that's been naturally processed at least once. As opposed to wet processing, where the coffee cherry is washed off of the bean, natural processing lets the coffee cherry dry until it can be picked off the bean, thus imparting a fruitier, almost tangy flavor to the bean. I'd recommend drinking most single-origin Ethiopian coffee black. Not only can cream completely overwhelm the delicate cup, but if the coffee is acidic enough, the cream will separate and start to look slightly curdled in the cup (if you ever pour fresh cream into a cup of coffee and see specks float on top, this is probably what's happening). If you're ever able to drink Ethiopian coffee in its country of origin, be sure to brush up on Ethiopian coffee etiquette before your tasting.
Kenya
Another favorite coffee country of mine is Kenya (and yes, I do tend to be partial to African coffee). Though Kenyan coffee beans can vary widely depending on where they're grown — after all, it is a large country — the beans are typically known for being high-grown beans, meaning they're grown at a relatively high altitude (in Kenya, between 1,400 to 2,000 meters above sea level). Because Kenyan farms are relatively small compared to other coffee farms, it can be hard to ethically source Kenyan coffee beans, as that would require roasters to know (or have a middleman who knows) individual farmers. If you can find a Kenyan roast that boasts a knowledge of its coffee farm and sources directly from it, that's your most ethical bet.
Kenyan coffees are similar to Ethiopian coffees in that they tend to have a fruit-forward flavor profile, but where Ethiopian coffees are bright, floral, and sharp, Kenyan coffees often have a deeper, almost wine-like taste to them. Each cup will boast a greater fullness and more depth of flavor than Ethiopian beans, which isn't to call them better — you'll simply have to try each for yourself to decide which you prefer. You're likely to taste some juicy berry notes along with possible hints of stone fruit and citrus, and it's unlikely to see chocolate or caramel-tasting notes on a bag of light-roasted, high-grown Kenyan coffee.
Burundi
In my opinion, Burundi is a tragically overlooked coffee-origin country, in part because its coffee economy is still growing and doesn't possess the longevity of some of its neighboring African countries. Nevertheless, it deserves a shoutout because not only does it produce delicious coffee beans but also because coffee farming has provided a way for the country's economy to rebuild after its tumultuous history. Like other African coffees, the relatively high altitudes at which many of Burundi's beans are grown give the coffee a more acidic, wild flavor profile.
Where Ethiopia's beans lean toward floral and Kenya's are often deeply juicy, Burundi's beans can embody all of the above and even throw some wild citrus flavor notes into the mix. Expect a juicy cup that may be a bit lighter than Kenyan coffee. The Burundi beans I've tried have been incredibly vibrant and strike a nice balance between Kenyan and Ethiopian beans — they have an incredibly full flavor that retains some of the vivid, bright interest a good Ethiopian brings to the table. To get a taste of everything Burundi beans have to offer, look for a bag sourced at a higher altitude, between 1,700 to 2,000 meters above sea level.
Rwanda
Coffee farming in Rwanda was severely disrupted by the country's devastating genocide in 1994, and it took many years and a substantial amount of aid to get the country's coffee market back off the ground. Like the other African coffees on this list, Rwandan coffees are grown at high altitudes and, therefore, have a bright and full flavor profile that showcases acidic berry and citrus notes. Rwandan coffees often have similar flavor profiles to Burundi beans, though the two origins boast slightly different characteristics.
Rwandan coffees vary depending on which region they're grown in, but they'll often carry full fruity flavor notes that can be reminiscent of apples and berries. Some Rwandan coffees I've had also show off some bright spice notes like cinnamon, giving them a slightly deeper flavor profile than you might find in an Ethiopian or Burundi coffee bean. The highest altitude beans come from the country's Kizi Rift and Virunga regions, so if you find bags that mention having been grown in these regions specifically, know you're in for a bright, juicy, acidic, and fruity cup of joe.
Brazil
Now, Brazil is quite the departure from the African coffee beans I've introduced because the country's landscape is wildly different. Unlike the previous African regions and Colombia, most of Brazil's coffee farms operate at lower elevations. Brazil's elevation and climate (with pretty consistent temperatures year-round) lends itself well to the production of both arabica and robusta beans; in fact, Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer, making about 2.68 million metric tons of coffee per year.
Because Brazilian beans aren't characterized by the interesting bright, fruity notes of some of the world's other coffee producers, they're frequently used for darker roasts suitable to a rich, bold espresso. Personally, I'm of the opinion that roasting too dark makes it hard to taste any nuances of a bean. This is fine if you're going for a full-bodied espresso that takes a backseat against steamed milk and house-made flavors, but not as pleasant if you want a black cup that will impart a variety of tasting notes. Brazilian beans I've tried as a black cup tend to have caramel and chocolate-tasting notes, sometimes with a little honeyed sweetness at the end and frequently boasting a nutty profile. When buying a bag of Brazilian beans, look for one with a light to medium roast and make a pour-over. Try it black first, though this cup would hold up well to cream.
Honduras
Honduras' coffee farmers have worked incredibly hard and endured countless challenges to build the country up to be Central America's top coffee producer. Having withstood natural disasters and economic crises, the country's Instituto Hondureno del Cafe (IHCAFE) helped revive and strengthen the country's coffee economy. Though I haven't had many coffees from Honduras, the ones I've tried stand pleasantly on their own next to some Central American counterparts.
Honduras' coffee is grown at a variety of elevations; thus, each will have varying flavor profiles depending on its region of origin. I've often found strong vanilla-tasting notes in cups of Honduran coffee, and they also usually taste like stone fruit and even show hints of citrus when grown at higher elevations. You're likely to find both Honduran and Brazilian coffees in blends, as each bean's profile works well with other beans to create a balanced cup; however, if you want to try Honduran coffee on its own, I recommend looking for a bean grown in the Montecillos region, which will often show off a sweeter fruit profile; or the Copan region, whose low-grown beans will produce a rich, chocolatey cup that could be a good base for any home coffee concoction.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica is home to fertile volcanic soil and a pretty stable yearly climate structure, both of which have helped cement the country as a renowned coffee producer. It's hard to consolidate Costa Rican coffee into one simple description, as the country has eight main growing regions, all of which have varying conditions that will produce differing cups of coffee. Though the country mostly produces high-grown coffee, you won't find beans grown at over 1,700 meters above sea level here, so don't worry about getting a poignantly acidic cup from Costa Rican beans.
Rather, many Costa Rican coffees produce a relatively full-bodied cup with stone fruit notes. You won't get as heavy as a cup as you would with a Brazilian bean; instead, you'll find a body similar to that of a Colombian coffee, with darker notes of vanilla, chocolate, and stone fruit rather than the bright, fruity notes that Colombian coffees can exhibit. In my experience, the black Costa Rican coffee that has stuck with me can have a certain potent flavor that lingers without overwhelming the tastebuds. Its dark, fruity notes contrast with the chocolate often present to produce a cup that will take you on a journey from the beginning to the end of your sip. If you want to try some of the best beans the country has to offer, look for beans grown in the Tarrazu region — the coffee beans are considered among the absolute best in the world.
Guatemala
Coffee beans are Guatemala's largest export product, and the country produces over 245,000 metric tons of (mostly arabica) coffee per year. Its abundant rainfall and mineral-rich volcanic soils are the perfect environment for the coffee bean to thrive; as such, Guatemala is another country with a wide variety of growing regions, so no two Guatemalan coffees will taste exactly alike. However, there are a few tasting notes that you'd likely be able to apply to any cup of Guatemalan coffee, regardless of its region of origin.
Guatemalan beans tend to produce a moderately acidic, full-bodied cup, and you'll likely find a sweetness akin to caramel or toffee in your cup. Guatemalan beans are a safe bet if you want a balanced cup (that's neither too acidic nor too bitter) that showcases sweet, spicy, and occasionally deep floral-tasting notes. Guatemalan coffee will be a bit heavier than other Central American coffees, but not in a bad way — it will merely boast a fuller mouthfeel than its counterparts. If you want to taste some truly wild Guatemalan coffee, see if you can find some Geisha varietal beans from Acatenango. You'll get a smooth, floral cup that may be a bit lighter in body than your standard Guatemalan coffee but will showcase a ton of flavor.
Indonesia
Indonesia produces an incredibly bold bean that takes a sharp left turn from some of the other beans I've discussed. Though I'm partial to a juicy cup of coffee with fruity notes and a light to medium fullness, I had to highlight at least one origin country that offers something drastically different — and different doesn't mean "bad" by any means. Rather, Indonesian coffee may be a bit divisive. Those who want a dark, smoky, rich flavor profile will love it, while others could be turned off by its intensity.
When tasting Indonesian coffee, expect a very full-bodied cup, but don't take full-bodied to mean bitter. Your coffee shouldn't be unpalatable; instead, you should taste spicy, smoky earthiness in your cup of Indonesian coffee with dark chocolatey notes at the end. The intense notes of this rich, strong cup can hold up to (and even be further accentuated by) a dark roast. It also provides a wonderful slate for consumers to add rich flavors of their own. Hints of sweetness from homemade syrup won't overwhelm your Indonesian coffee, especially if you choose a syrup with vanilla and some spices that could complement and elevate the earthy flavor of Indonesian beans. If you want a truly authentic experience, you could always try your hand at making the Indonesian kopi kothok, a brewing method that boils coffee and sugar together.