11 Absolute Best Countries For Coffee Beans

If you're a regular coffee drinker, you may already have a favorite roast — the one you hunt down every time you're in a specialty grocery store or the house blend of your favorite local roaster. But how much do you actually know about your favorite coffee beans? Is your preferred bag a blend or a single origin — if it's the latter, which country is it from? What altitude was it grown at, and how was it processed? Becoming intimately familiar with the role these factors play in determining how a coffee tastes will help you get a sense of what to expect from your coffee.

Advertisement

To start, the country your single-origin coffee was sourced from can give you a hint as to what it will taste like. Different countries' coffee farms operate at different altitudes, which affects how "wild" a brew tastes — higher altitudes will give a more acidic taste, while lower altitudes will brew a mellower cup. Whether the beans are arabica or robusta will also play a role in its taste. A good way to start getting introduced to the complex flavors of various countries' coffee is to do a coffee tasting via a cupping, but it's a good idea to be educated on the characteristics of coffee from different countries before you go into a tasting. As a barista with over a decade of coffee experience, I'll guide you through some of the absolute best origin countries for coffee and what to expect from each.

Advertisement