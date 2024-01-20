Forget Wine, Here's Why You Should Plan A Coffee Tasting Experience

If you think wine tasting is an intensive, immersive experience, get ready for its hot-liquid counterpart: coffee tasting. This isn't simply trying a new Starbucks roast from time to time or ordering a macchiato rather than a latte. Coffee tasting, and the related coffee cupping, involves small cups of concentrated coffee lined up according to varying themes. They can include groupings by country of origin, bean type, roasting style, and more. The goal is to distinguish coffees based on characteristics and to identify your own personal preferences.

First, it's important to note that coffee tasting and coffee cupping are not the same thing. Though related and often used as interchangeable terms, they focus on different things. Coffee cupping is typically an industry practice, with industry-set rules for gauging the quality and flavor profile of coffee beans. It uses the most basic of all preparations: hot water and roasted beans. The process results in cupping scores that classify the beans for market value and price.

Coffee tasting, on the other hand, engages anyone who loves the nuances and intricacies of coffee. The focus is less on the overall quality of the bean for sales purposes and more on how it tastes in the cup. As such, coffee tastings zero in on comparing flavor, aroma, and coffee profiles, which are the basic factors determined during roasting. Tasters are looking for things like fruity, acidic, bitter, nutty, or even chocolatey coffee notes.