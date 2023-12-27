Kopi Kothok Is The Indonesian Coffee Brewed With Sugar

Indonesia has been one of the world's largest coffee-producing countries for centuries. Delicious, full-bodied Indonesian coffee is such a beloved commodity that coffee drinkers in Europe and North America have been referring to coffee as "java" since the 19th century. Java is one of the many Indonesian islands that produces its namesake coffee synonym and has developed many coffee customs of its own. Kopi kothok is one such Indonesian coffee recipe born in the Javan town of Cepu.

Kopi kothok is a simple, two-ingredient coffee drink enjoyed in households and shops around Indonesia. It's a blend of coffee grounds or powder and sugar boiled together in water. While espresso machines, percolators, French presses, and all the latest coffee-making technology have streamlined and concentrated coffee's flavor, boiling is the oldest, most basic way to make coffee. It's also a method still widely used in Indonesia.

While we might be accustomed to adding sugar to a freshly brewed cup of coffee, kopi kothok infuses the sugar into the brew while simultaneously dissolving it in boiling water for a perfectly blended cup of sweet coffee. Kopi kothok is a fundamental preparation from which many other regional variations have arisen, including coconut and sugar-infused Kopi Lethok and the more elaborate kopi bajigur with cinnamon, ginger, and pandan leaves.