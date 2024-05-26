Add Horchata To Iced Coffee For A Decadent New Morning Drink

If you've been to Coffee Bean recently, you've likely seen a few new tasty offerings. Its spring 2024 menu boasts a wide array of horchata-infused beverages, such as the Horchata Iced Latte, Cold Brew Coffee, Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Blended Drink. They're inspired by horchata flavors like rice milk, cinnamon, and vanilla, which are blended in with the java of choice (espresso or cold brew).

But for an easier way to drink these flavors in your cup of joe at home, you can simply add Mexican horchata right into your iced coffee. We already know that cinnamon and vanilla work beautifully in iced coffee, but the inclusion of rice milk amps your java up a bit more. There's already a little sweetness in rice milk thanks to the grains involved — plus, horchata also includes a sugary ingredient like granulated sugar or maple syrup. So even if you only combine these two ingredients (iced coffee and horchata) you'll end up with a sweet, flavorful drink. While you technically can include the Mexican beverage in a hot cup of joe (like Coffee Bean does in its Horchata Latte), horchata is traditionally served cold, creating a natural marriage with iced coffee.