The Bready Addition That Makes Pancakes Much Fluffier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pancakes are often viewed as a vehicle for butter and syrup or chocolate sauce and fruit, but even the fanciest stack is only as good as its foundation. For perfect, pillowy flapjacks, try swapping in yeast for the baking powder found in most recipes. Yeast, which is commonly used to raise breads, produces a super fluffy, soft texture as well as a subtly tangy depth of flavor that makes your breakfast more exciting.

While baking powder is a mix of baking soda and cream of tartar, yeast is a live organism that leavens baked goods via fermentation. It needs at least an hour (or up to overnight) to feed on sugar or flour and release CO2 bubbles before you cook the pancakes. While not ideal if you need breakfast ASAP, it's a foolproof way to prep delicious pancakes in advance and cut down on morning stress.

Yeast also helps the batter to rest and rise more reliably. Letting the batter sit after mixing is one of the best tricks for making fluffy pancakes, as it hydrates the flour for a softer texture. However, this can be tricky with baking powder, since it initially activates when combined with liquid, and its leavening ability decreases as the minutes go by. Waiting too long to cook the batter results in flat, dense flapjacks. Yeast is the solution to this conundrum: It allows the mixture to sit for hours and still achieve full lifting power when cooked, creating a pancake that's both fluffy and tender.