Bright And Fluffy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes Recipe

Starting the day off with a fresh stack of pancakes is delightfully comforting. While buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup are a timeless classic, new flavor pairings can transform pancakes into something unsual and elegant. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us these bright lemon ricotta pancakes and says, "I love these because they are so fluffy and filled with lemon flavor from both the lemon juice and zest."

Adding ricotta cheese to pancake batter infuses it with a creamy flavor that complements the lemon, as well as giving it an unbeatable moist-yet-airy consistency. Mayonnaise is the other secret ingredient responsible for the light texture of these pancakes. "It might seem really weird to add mayonnaise to this pancake batter, but it's totally worth it," Morone says and guarantees, "I promise they won't taste like mayonnaise."

The combination of zesty lemon and mild creamy ricotta is a classic that makes the pancakes, "perfect for any breakfast or brunch." If you're looking for an easy way to impress your family or are hosting friends for brunch, look no further than these lemon ricotta pancakes. Customize them with your favorite fruits and other toppings for a delicious meal that will have everyone reaching for seconds.