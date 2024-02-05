Bright And Fluffy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes Recipe
Starting the day off with a fresh stack of pancakes is delightfully comforting. While buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup are a timeless classic, new flavor pairings can transform pancakes into something unsual and elegant. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us these bright lemon ricotta pancakes and says, "I love these because they are so fluffy and filled with lemon flavor from both the lemon juice and zest."
Adding ricotta cheese to pancake batter infuses it with a creamy flavor that complements the lemon, as well as giving it an unbeatable moist-yet-airy consistency. Mayonnaise is the other secret ingredient responsible for the light texture of these pancakes. "It might seem really weird to add mayonnaise to this pancake batter, but it's totally worth it," Morone says and guarantees, "I promise they won't taste like mayonnaise."
The combination of zesty lemon and mild creamy ricotta is a classic that makes the pancakes, "perfect for any breakfast or brunch." If you're looking for an easy way to impress your family or are hosting friends for brunch, look no further than these lemon ricotta pancakes. Customize them with your favorite fruits and other toppings for a delicious meal that will have everyone reaching for seconds.
Gather the ingredients for bright and fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes
For these lemon ricotta pancakes, start by getting all-purpose flour, baking powder, granulated white sugar, and salt. For the wet ingredients, get milk, full-fat ricotta cheese, eggs, mayonnaise, and vanilla extract. "Full-fat ricotta adds flavor and creaminess to these pancakes, which the lower-fat varieties don't," Morone notes.
Add plenty of bright notes with fresh lemon juice and fresh lemon zest. Finally, you'll need butter to fry the pancakes. For the toppings, choose your favorite fruits such as cherries, blueberries, or sliced mango. You can also drizzle some maple syrup on top for a classic touch.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt until combined.
Step 2: Whisk the wet ingredients together
In a separate large bowl whisk together the milk, ricotta, eggs, mayonnaise, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and lemon zest until smooth.
Step 3: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Fold the dry ingredients in with the wet ingredients until just combined.
Step 4: Heat the pan
Heat a griddle or pan over medium heat, add butter or nonstick cooking spray to grease the pan.
Step 5: Add batter to the pan
Add pancake batter, ⅓ cup at a time.
Step 6: Cook the pancakes
Cook for 1-2 minutes each side, until golden brown. Repeat until all the batter is cooked.
Step 7: Serve the pancakes
Serve warm with the toppings of your choice.
How should you store and reheat these fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes?
If you want to get a headstart on an upcoming brunch gathering or prep your breakfast a few days in advance, Morone says, "You can make the batter ahead of time, up to 2 days, and keep it in the fridge until you are ready to use it." Just give it a quick whisk before frying the pancakes to ensure the ingredients are properly combined.
As for leftovers, you'll want to let them fully cool first. Then, Morone notes, "Once the pancakes are cooled you can store them in an airtight container in the fridge for about 4 to 5 days." If you're looking for longer-term storage, she says, "You could also freeze them by wrapping them in plastic wrap and then put them in a freezer bag in the freezer for up to 3 months." When you're ready to savor these fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes again, "Just thaw them before reheating them in the microwave."
How should you serve these fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes?
Most pancake enthusiasts have their go-to toppings and garnishes, but Morone has plenty of ideas for this lemony variation. "So I used cherries as a topping for these, but any kind of fruit would be great as a topper. Blueberries in particular are always combined with lemony things because the flavors go so well together. You could try fresh blueberries or any other fruit."
Fresh fruit may not be the best option depending on the season. If there are only sad-looking blueberries in the supermarket, follow Morone's advice: "Even a blueberry or strawberry compote would be delicious on this." There are no limits to fruity add-ons; experiment with fruit syrups, jams, purees, and homemade compotes. A dollop of jam is an easy way to add a fruity element, either as is or warmed with a little honey or maple syrup. Try strawberry jam for a traditional match or experiment with vanilla blackberry jam. If you want to highlight the lemony notes, lemon curd is the answer.
Of course, "You could also just do powdered sugar and real maple syrup," Morone notes, but if you're in the mood for an extra creamy topper, try whipped cream, tangy crème fraîche, or yogurt. And why not turn dessert into a meal with a stack of warm lemon ricotta pancakes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce?
- 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3 tablespoons granulated white sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup full fat ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest
- Butter, to fry
- Fruit (such as cherries, blueberries, or sliced mango), to serve
- Maple syrup, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|321
|Total Fat
|21.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|85.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.6 g
|Sodium
|264.6 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g