9 Frozen Chicken Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best

What's your go-to lunch routine? For some, sandwiches make for the perfect on-the-go lunch. Others choose to meal prep lunch options at the start of the week so that their midday meal is ready to go in mere seconds. And then some opt for perhaps the most convenient lunch option out there: the frozen chicken burrito. There's no denying the convenience that frozen burritos offer, and those stuffed with chicken are pretty foolproof in terms of filling you up and tasting good while doing so.

Of all the frozen chicken burritos out there, I set out to find the best of the best. I've already done a ranking of frozen breakfast burritos, so I went into my frozen chicken burrito ranking with some steadfast confidence that I know how to spot a good frozen burrito, and perhaps more importantly, how to spot a bad one. Much like when sampling the breakfast burritos, I paid attention to how good these frozen chicken burritos tasted, how much filling was in each one (and if any had extremely pathetic amounts of filling), how well the tortillas held up after being heated up, and overall, which ones might be most worthy of becoming one's go-to lunch.