12 Facts About Pure Maple Syrup You Should Know

Maple syrup has been a cherished ingredient in North American culinary traditions for centuries, from well before the advent of European settlers. Native American tribes found that they could produce a delectable sweet nectar to sweeten their food, use as medicine, or trade with other tribes by boiling down sap from sugar maple trees. European settlers later adopted this practice, and today, maple syrup remains an essential part of many traditional and modern dishes.

Pancakes and waffles spring to mind, of course, but maple syrup can sweeten all manner of baked goods, marinades, and drinks, some of which can be greatly improved with a splash of maple syrup. Plus, it has antioxidant properties and a lower glycemic index than sugar. In even better news, its unique, caramel-like flavor can give your food and drink more depth of flavor without the need to do any fancy footwork with regular cane sugar. This flavor is one of the factors that make maple syrup interesting, but there is so much more we would like to share with you. To that end, we've put together a list of important facts about maple syrup you should know and spoke to Josh Leab, co-owner of Ioka Valley Farms – a family enterprise producing maple syrup since 1992 in Hancock, Massachusetts – for the inside scoop.